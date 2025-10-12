Technology News
English Edition
World’s First Chip Combining 2D Materials With Silicon Circuits Marks Breakthrough in Computing

A new hybrid chip merges atom-thin 2D materials with silicon circuits, boosting speed and efficiency.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2025 14:29 IST
World’s First Chip Combining 2D Materials With Silicon Circuits Marks Breakthrough in Computing

Photo Credit: Nature (2025)

First 2D-silicon chip promises faster, energy-efficient electronics

Highlights
  • Scientists create world’s first hybrid 2D-silicon chip
  • Uses the ATOM2CHIP technique for seamless integration
  • Performs complex tasks with minimal power use
For the first time, scientists have built a fully functional memory chip. It is only a few atoms thick and can be efficiently integrated into conventional silicon circuits. It is facilitated with faster and more energy-efficient electronic devices. A study in Nature pointed out a breakthrough in decades-old limits of silicon miniaturisation. This helps engineers to link the ultra-thin properties of two-dimensional (2D) materials with standard chips. This hybrid design enables complex operations while using minimal power. Moreover, it's transforming computing hardware efficiently for artificial intelligence, innovative processors, and daily-use electronics.

Fudan Researchers Use ATOM2CHIP to Build First Functional Hybrid 2D-Silicon Memory Chip

According to the study published in the Nature journal, the team at Fudan University in Shanghai developed a method called ATOM2CHIP to grow atomically thin memory layers directly on silicon wafers. This approach solved the engineering challenge of connecting delicate 2D materials with conventional circuits. To protect the material from heat, stress, and static electricity, special protective packaging was also enabled. Also, full-chip tests confirmed a reliable operation at five megahertz (MHz).

This shows the chip's functionality beyond a laboratory prototype. This hybrid chip handles complex tasks efficiently, unlike previous experimental devices. It demonstrates that 2D electronics can now move from theoretical models to practical applications.

The researchers mentioned it as a “system-level milestone”, as it confirms with enhanced energy efficiency that 2D memory can function seamlessly alongside conventional silicon, enabling smaller, faster, and more reliable chips. Experts suggest that such hybrid chips could remarkably reshape electronics.

It is also powering ultra-fast memory and advanced computing for next-generation AI systems and high-performance devices. With established silicon technology, the work marks a major step in integrating nanoscale materials. Moreover, it is capable of bringing changes in how computers process, store, and manage information in both consumer electronics and industrial applications.

 

Comments

Further reading: Science, Computing, Chip
World's First Chip Combining 2D Materials With Silicon Circuits Marks Breakthrough in Computing
