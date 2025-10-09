Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Space Telescope Detects Phosphine on Brown Dwarf Wolf 1130C

JWST has detected phosphine gas on the brown dwarf Wolf 1130C, showing the molecule can arise without life. The finding challenges the idea that phosphine is a biological signature.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 October 2025 23:40 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Detects Phosphine on Brown Dwarf Wolf 1130C

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

JWST detects phosphine gas on brown dwarf Wolf 1130C, 54 light-years away, hinting at natural formation

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • JWST detects phosphine on brown dwarf Wolf 1130C
  • Discovery challenges phosphine’s link to life
  • Gas likely forms naturally in extreme atmospheres
Advertisement

Phosphine gas (a component of life) has been detected in the atmosphere of a brown dwarf (a failed star) called Wolf 1130C, which is approximately 54 light-years distant. The finding completely contradicts one of the most controversial concepts of astronomy: phosphine is a possible life indicator. The discovery, rather, indicates that this gas could be formed in extreme settings naturally, altering our perception of the potential indicators of life in the universe.

Phosphine found on Wolf 1130C

According to a paper, in October 2018, an international team observed Wolf 1130C with JWST and detected phosphine in its atmosphere with a concentration of approximately 0.1 parts per million. The presence of phosphine in cool, hydrogen-rich objects had been predicted by atmosphere models and thus was expected to be detected.

Notably, the team emphasises the fact that Wolf 1130C is too cold and uninhabitable to support life of any kind, so the phosphine must have been produced non-biologically. Co-author Adam Burgasser underlines that scientists should not be allowed to assume a biological origin before eliminating all natural processes. These findings are indicative of the high age of the brown dwarf and extremely low metallicity (abundance of heavy elements), which could enable the presence of phosphine.

The search for life

In the case of Venus, the discovery comes as a sobering experience. In 2020, Jane Greaves reported finding phosphine in the clouds of Venus, which she argued had a microbial origin, but this was controversial and not detected again by other astronomers. Recent discovery of brown-dwarfs suggests that phosphine may occur via normal chemical reactions, and thus there is speculation that any phosphine present on Venus may be of abiotic origin, as opposed to a biotic one.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, dwarf Wolf 1130C, JWST
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
IMC 2025: JioBharat Phones With Safety Features, Jio AI Classroom Programme Announced
Motorola Announces Android 16 Update Rollout in India; Edge Series Models to Receive Update First

Related Stories

James Webb Space Telescope Detects Phosphine on Brown Dwarf Wolf 1130C
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's Foldable iPhone May Feature a Frame Created Using These Two Metals
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Global Launch Date, Battery Capacity Confirmed
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Storage Variants Revealed: See Leaked Hands-On Images
  4. WhatsApp's Liquid Glass Design Update Starts Rolling Out to Some Users
  5. iQOO Pad 5e, Watch GT 2 and TWS 5 to Launch Alongside iQOO 15 on This Date
  6. Windows 10 Support Ends on October 14: How to Keep Getting Updates for Free
  7. OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Revealed Ahead of October 16 Debut
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Teased Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Phosphine on Brown Dwarf Wolf 1130C
  2. ‘FlyingToolbox’ Drone System Achieves Sub-Centimeter Accuracy in Mid-Air Tool Exchange
  3. James Webb Telescope Spots Evidence of a Black Hole Carving a Massive Scar Through a Galaxy
  4. Raj Tarun’s Chiranjeeva Premieres on Aha Video This November
  5. Bomb (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thrilling Telugu Movie Online?
  6. UK Ends Four-Year Ban on Crypto ETNs as FCA Expands Retail Access
  7. Nobody 2 Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Bob Odenkirk’s Action Sequel
  8. Ubisoft Cancelled Post-US Civil War-Era Assassin's Creed Game Over Fears of Political Backlash: Report
  9. Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025
  10. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera With OIS Teased Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »