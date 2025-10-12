Technology News
D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu streams on ZEE5 from October 31, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2025 13:01 IST
D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: ZEE5

D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu, a Telugu thriller on ZEE5 from Oct 31, 2025, unravels dark family secrets

Highlights
  • D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu is a Telugu emotional-thriller
  • The series stars Rajeev Kanakala, Vasanthika, and Udaya Bhanu
  • Directed by Poluru Krishna, it premieres on ZEE5 on October 31, 2025
D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu is a Telugu emotional-thriller series which includes a father who is searching for his missing daughter. He searched her and came to know many secrets from the family. There are betrayals that he comes to know later. The series is engaging due to the narrative and with many twists and turns. The viewers who love to watch suspense and enjoy layers in the story need to wait for it till the end of the month.

When and Where to Watch

The series is going to be released on Z5 on October 31, 2025. Viewers having a subscription to Z5 can watch it anytime from the comfort of their home.

Trailer and Plot

The teaser begins with Prasad Rao looking for his missing daughter, Swathi. It records his anguish and pain. Lots of twisters, including retreating; clues vacant weirdos, secrets and menacing phone calls. The tale gradually unwinds secrets of betrayal, ulterior motives and emotional scars. The motive for the kidnapping is exposed with each episode.

Cast and Crew

D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu has starred Rajeev Kanakala as Prasad Rao, Vasanthika in the role of daughter Swathi and Udaya Bhanu plays a key role. The director is Poluru Krishna under the production of South Indian Screens.

Reception

D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu has not yet been released, so there is less information regarding the reviews. Although there is a hubbub about it on social media since the release of its trailer.

 

