Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller that marks the return of Rajnikanth. The movie is filled with stars and is set to make its pave on the OTT. It is the first time that Lokesh is working with Rajnikanth. A man lives in a mansion, Deva, who comes to know about the death of his long-lost friend. He started to find out the truth behind his death. Eventually, this led him to meet a smuggling group, and he had a connection with them.

When and Where to Watch

Coolie's Hindi dubbed version is now out on Prime Video. The viewers can view if they have a paid subscription to it. It is also available in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows Rajnikanth in a powerful role and engaging action scenes. The story goes around Deva, who begins a search for his long-lasting friend's death. His search unveils the reason behind his death as he looks into the past. Also, he endangers his life in all this, but in the end, he wins and achieves justice for his friend.

Cast and Crew

The movie has Rajnikanth in the lead role as Deva. Other actors are Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Kanna Ravi, and Aamir Khan. The film's producer is Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

Reception

Coolie has gained attention for its story and the strong performance by Rajnikanth. The IMDb rating is 6.1.