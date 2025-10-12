Technology News
Legally Veer Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Critically Acclaimed Courtroom Drama

"Legally Veer" is a new legal drama series about an underdog's journey to become a formidable presence in the courtroom, streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2025 12:31 IST
Legally Veer Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Critically Acclaimed Courtroom Drama

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Watch Legally Veer, the bold new legal drama where power, passion, and justice collide

Highlights
  • "Legally Veer" tells the story of a rising star in the complex world of l
  • The series is set to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play
  • Features strong lead performance with excellent supporting ensemble cast
Legally Veer is a Telugu court drama filled with mystery streaming on Lionsgate Play. The narrative is engaging and has unexpected twists. It is blended with justice, betrayal, and family sentiments. All these aspects make the movie a suspenseful legal thriller. Veer is the centre of the film, a young lawyer who decided to help an innocent man, Ram Raju, who is accused of a crime that happened in Hata City. However, he didn't commit a crime, and Veer battles for justice.

When and Where to Watch

Legally Veer is streaming on Lionsgate Play (via Prime Video) on October 10, and subscribers can enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Trailer and Plot

Exciting courtroom drama filled with mystery, Legally Veer, is now available on Lionsgate Play. The film is directed by Ravi Gogula. Malikireddy Veer Reddy plays a lead role as Veer Raghava, a business entrepreneur who made a return to India after his beloved wife's death. He decided to help Rama Raju, a junior lawyer, who was framed for a murder that he didn't commit. The trailer imparts a glimpse into Veer's fight for justice.

Cast and Crew

Legally Veer stars Reddy Veer in the lead role, accompanied by Thanuja Puttaswamy, Priyanka Rewri, Dayanand Reddy, and Jayasri Rachakonda. The film is directed and written by Ravi Gogula. Shiva Chaitanya and Anil Sable are the executive producer and co-producer.

Reception

This movie was already so well-received for its unexpected twists and turns. IMDb rating for Legally Veer is 6.9 out of 10, based on around 8,400 ratings.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: OTT Release, Prime Video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Battlefield 6 Does Not Include Content Made by Generative AI, Says EA
Slack Opens Platform for Developers to Build AI Apps and Agents on Its Data

