Legally Veer is a Telugu court drama filled with mystery streaming on Lionsgate Play. The narrative is engaging and has unexpected twists. It is blended with justice, betrayal, and family sentiments. All these aspects make the movie a suspenseful legal thriller. Veer is the centre of the film, a young lawyer who decided to help an innocent man, Ram Raju, who is accused of a crime that happened in Hata City. However, he didn't commit a crime, and Veer battles for justice.

When and Where to Watch

Legally Veer is streaming on Lionsgate Play (via Prime Video) on October 10, and subscribers can enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Trailer and Plot

Exciting courtroom drama filled with mystery, Legally Veer, is now available on Lionsgate Play. The film is directed by Ravi Gogula. Malikireddy Veer Reddy plays a lead role as Veer Raghava, a business entrepreneur who made a return to India after his beloved wife's death. He decided to help Rama Raju, a junior lawyer, who was framed for a murder that he didn't commit. The trailer imparts a glimpse into Veer's fight for justice.

Cast and Crew

Legally Veer stars Reddy Veer in the lead role, accompanied by Thanuja Puttaswamy, Priyanka Rewri, Dayanand Reddy, and Jayasri Rachakonda. The film is directed and written by Ravi Gogula. Shiva Chaitanya and Anil Sable are the executive producer and co-producer.

Reception

This movie was already so well-received for its unexpected twists and turns. IMDb rating for Legally Veer is 6.9 out of 10, based on around 8,400 ratings.