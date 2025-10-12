Developed by Ira Parker and Ryan Condol, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms involves a hedge knight that takes the audience back to Westeros, nearly a hundred years before the time of Game of Thrones. This series follows the noble Ser Duncan “ Dunk the Tall and his Spirit Young Egg which follows one day and become King Aegon V Targaryen. It is set at the backdrop of fading dragons and the rising legends. This a prequal that explores honour, knighthood and the rich world of political curiosity.

When and Where to Watch

The HBO-produced series is going to be released on January 19 on JioHotstar in India. It is expected to have an episodic release, meaning only one episode will be released at a time.

Trailer and Plot

The series' teaser followed a grounded medieval period of adventure which is set at the backdrop of the downfall of the seven great houses in Westeros. It includes Sir Duncan the Tall at the major who follows the role of a wandering knight having a pure heart and travels across Westeros with his purpose. Sideby, Egg is there, who faces the challenges of loyalty, fate and courage.

Cast and Crew

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms stars with Peter Claffey being the Ser Duncan and Dexter Sol Ansell being Egg. This series has been created by House of the Dragon, Ira Parker and Ryan Condal. Martin serves as the executive producer in it and the show is an HBO's epic fantasy.

Reception:

This gains a lot of buzz already from the fans and critics, which includes the enthusiasm of the fans and also lot of praising for the lighter tone and emotions display with 7.9 IMDb rating.