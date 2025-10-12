Technology News
English Edition

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel

The Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, brings Ser Duncan and Egg’s heartfelt adventure to JioHotstar this January.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2025 13:41 IST
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel

Photo Credit: HBO

HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, GoT prequel, premieres Jan 19 on JioHotstar India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres January 19 on JioHotstar India
  • Starring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Ser Duncan and Egg
  • Created by Ira Parker and Ryan Condal, with George R.R. Martin as executi
Advertisement

Developed by Ira Parker and Ryan Condol, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms involves a hedge knight that takes the audience back to Westeros, nearly a hundred years before the time of Game of Thrones. This series follows the noble Ser Duncan “ Dunk the Tall and his Spirit Young Egg which follows one day and become King Aegon V Targaryen. It is set at the backdrop of fading dragons and the rising legends. This a prequal that explores honour, knighthood and the rich world of political curiosity.

When and Where to Watch

The HBO-produced series is going to be released on January 19 on JioHotstar in India. It is expected to have an episodic release, meaning only one episode will be released at a time.

Trailer and Plot

The series' teaser followed a grounded medieval period of adventure which is set at the backdrop of the downfall of the seven great houses in Westeros. It includes Sir Duncan the Tall at the major who follows the role of a wandering knight having a pure heart and travels across Westeros with his purpose. Sideby, Egg is there, who faces the challenges of loyalty, fate and courage.

Cast and Crew

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms stars with Peter Claffey being the Ser Duncan and Dexter Sol Ansell being Egg. This series has been created by House of the Dragon, Ira Parker and Ryan Condal. Martin serves as the executive producer in it and the show is an HBO's epic fantasy.

Reception:

This gains a lot of buzz already from the fans and critics, which includes the enthusiasm of the fans and also lot of praising for the lighter tone and emotions display with 7.9 IMDb rating.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Legally Veer Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Critically Acclaimed Courtroom Drama
Slack Opens Platform for Developers to Build AI Apps and Agents on Its Data

Related Stories

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. World’s First Chip Combining 2D Materials With Silicon Circuits Marks Breakthrough in Computing
  2. Coolie Hindi Dub Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Rajnikanth's Action Thriller
  3. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel
  4. D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Legally Veer Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Critically Acclaimed Courtroom Drama
  6. Stay (2025), Starring Ewan McGregor and Ryan Gosling, Now Available for Streaming Online
  7. Maharani Season 4 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Huma Qureshi-Starrer Online
  8. War 2 (2025) Movie Now Streaming on Netflix India: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More
  9. The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer Anime Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Fantasy Anime
  10. NASA’s GRACE Satellites Reveal Hidden Deep-Earth Process Behind Gravity Disturbance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »