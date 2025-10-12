Technology News
English Edition

Blue Origin Prepares New Glenn Rocket for NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars Mission

Blue Origin has rolled out its second New Glenn rocket at Cape Canaveral for a late-October launch. The mission will send NASA’s twin ESCAPADE probes to Mars, marking the rocket’s first deep-space flight and a major step for Blue Origin’s reusable launch ambitions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2025 15:00 IST
Blue Origin Prepares New Glenn Rocket for NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars Mission

Photo Credit: Blue Origin

Blue Origin readies 2nd New Glenn at Cape Canaveral to launch NASA’s twin ESCAPADE Mars probes in 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Blue Origin preps New Glenn for NASA’s Mars-bound ESCAPADE
  • Rocket to fly first deep-space mission using reusable first stage
  • Seven BE-4 engines power methane-fueled heavy launcher to orbit
Advertisement

At the beginning of October 2025, the spaceflight company Blue Origin, started by Jeff Bezos, transported the first stage of its second New Glenn rocket to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida. The rollout prepares the next launch of New Glenn in late October or November, which will take NASA's twin NASA ESCAPADE probes to Mars. Blue Origin indicates that it will launch NG-2 later in the fall. Donning its full stack, New Glenn reaches a height of approximately 98 meters (320 feet).

New Glenn Rocket Details

According to Blue Origin, the initial stage of the New Glenn is propelled by seven BE-4 engines that use methane-oxygen, whereas the second upper stage is propelled by two BE-3U engines that use hydrogen-oxygen. Blue Origin states that they will fully take advantage of recovering and reusing this first stage on NG-2, which it can also do with SpaceX reusable rockets. In January 2025, the maiden flight of New Glenn was able to achieve orbit, but the first-stage booster miscarried an attempt at landing.

As long as NG-2 is successful, it will mark the first deep-space mission of the rocket, demonstrating its applicability to deep-space missions.

Mars-Bound ESCAPADE Mission

The New Glenn rocket of Blue Origin will soon take the NASA ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) mission to Mars. ESCAPADE is made up of two identical satellites, which are referred to as Blue and Gold, constructed by Rocket Lab. In September, the probes arrived at the Space Coast in Florida to undergo final checkout. They will be examining the interaction of the Martian atmosphere with the solar wind and space weather, which will assist scientists to know how Mars is losing its gas to space.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blue Origin, NASA’s ESCAPADE, BE-4
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Find X9 Series Storage Variants Revealed; Leaked Hands-On Images Suggest Design
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Ultrabooks You Can Buy During the Sale

Related Stories

Blue Origin Prepares New Glenn Rocket for NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS May Originate from Milky Way's Hidden Frontier
  2. Blue Origin Prepares New Glenn Rocket for NASA's ESCAPADE Mars Mission
#Latest Stories
  1. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS May Originate from Milky Way’s Hidden Frontier, New Study Suggests
  2. ESA’s ExoMars Orbiter Captures Closest Images of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  3. Researchers Build Record 6,000-Qubit Quantum Machine That Works at Room Temperature
  4. Engineers Develop Predictive Battery Tool to End Range Anxiety for Electric Vehicle Drivers
  5. Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Awarded for Breakthroughs in Quantum Tunnelling and Energy Quantisation
  6. Blue Origin Prepares New Glenn Rocket for NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars Mission
  7. World’s First Chip Combining 2D Materials With Silicon Circuits Marks Breakthrough in Computing
  8. Coolie Hindi Dub Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Rajnikanth's Action Thriller
  9. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Game of Thrones Prequel
  10. D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »