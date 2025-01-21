Technology News
Rare Corinthian Helmet from Ancient Greece to Be Auctioned in London

A well-preserved Corinthian helmet dating back to 500-450 B.C. will be auctioned in London

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 January 2025 22:17 IST
Photo Credit: Apollo Art Auctions

The bronze helmet is a rare, well-preserved Corinthian style

Highlights
  • Rare Corinthian helmet to be auctioned in London
  • Bronze helmet could link to Spartan warrior
  • Auction expected to fetch $72,000 to $108,000
A rare and exceptionally well-preserved Corinthian helmet, believed to have been used by Greek hoplite warriors, is set to go under the hammer later this month in London. Crafted from bronze and dating back to between 500 and 450 B.C., the helmet showcases the artistry of ancient Greek warfare. Such helmets, designed to cover most of the face while leaving gaps for the eyes and mouth, were widely recognised for their association with the Greek infantry style of combat.

Historical Context and Craftsmanship

According to Apollo Art Auctions, the helmet represents a significant piece of Greek military history, offering insights into the craftsmanship of the era. Ivan Bonchev, the director of the auction house, stated in an email to Live Science that the artefact "possibly links to a Spartan warrior" and provides a rare glimpse into the artistry of ancient Greek armour. The auction house has confirmed that the item is neither stolen nor missing, as verified by the Art Loss Register.

Significance of Corinthian Helmets

Corinthian helmets, named after the city-state of Corinth, were not exclusive to the region. In Arms and Armor of the Greeks by Anthony Snodgrass, it was noted that these helmets were adopted by various city-states, including Sparta and Athens. The helmets were typically decorated with geometric designs or crests made from horse hair. Greek art frequently depicted warriors wearing these helmets tilted back on their heads during moments of rest, a style famously associated with the goddess Athena.

Auction Details

The helmet, expected to fetch between $72,000 and $108,000, highlights the enduring legacy of Greek warfare. Its lack of ear holes suggests it belonged to an early design, prioritising the protection of hoplite warriors during phalanx formations. With its detailed eyeholes and nose guard, the artefact remains an enduring symbol of ancient military ingenuity

 

Further reading: Corinthian helmet, ancient Greek warfare, Spartan warrior, bronze helmet, Apollo Art Auctions, London auction

