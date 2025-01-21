Technology News
English Edition

New Dual-Reactor Tech Turns CO2 Into Protein for Food and Sustainability

Engineers in China have developed a dual-reactor system that converts CO2 into high-protein food for human and animal consumption.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 January 2025 22:17 IST
New Dual-Reactor Tech Turns CO2 Into Protein for Food and Sustainability

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Carbon dioxide into edible protein has been developed by a group of engineers in China

Highlights
  • CO2 transformed into high-protein food with dual-reactor tech
  • System produces 74% protein, surpassing soybean and fish meal
  • Cleaner, cost-effective process for sustainable food production
Advertisement

A system capable of transforming carbon dioxide into edible protein has been developed by a group of engineers in China. This innovative dual-reactor system addresses two pressing global concerns: the reduction of carbon emissions and the need for sustainable food production. By converting carbon dioxide from the air into a high-protein product, the technology offers a potential solution for feeding a growing population while combating the environmental challenges posed by greenhouse gases.

How the Dual-Reactor System Works

According to the study published in Environmental Science and Ecotechnology, the system operates in two distinct stages. Microbial electrosynthesis is employed in the first stage to convert carbon dioxide into acetate. This acetate acts as a crucial intermediary, which is then introduced into a secondary reactor. In this phase, aerobic bacteria utilise the acetate to produce single-cell protein suitable for human and animal consumption.

Efficiency and Nutritional Value

The system achieved an efficiency rate of 17.4 g/L of dry cell weight, as reported in the study. The resulting protein boasts a concentration of 74 percent, surpassing the protein levels found in soybean and fish meal. Its high nutritional value makes it a viable alternative for both food and feed.

Cost-Effectiveness and Sustainability

As reported by phys.org, the researchers highlighted the minimal pH adjustments required during the process, which reduces operational complexity and associated costs. Additionally, the system generates less wastewater compared to conventional protein production methods, making it cleaner and more economically sustainable.

Implications for Future Food Security

The research team suggested that this dual-reactor technology could significantly contribute to meeting global food demands. It provides a sustainable approach to producing protein while actively reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, marking a step forward in addressing two critical challenges of the modern era.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CO2 conversion, protein production, dual-reactor system, sustainable food, biotechnology, carbon dioxide reduction, food security
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New Polymer Set to Revolutionize Flexible Displays with Low Energy Consumption
OpenAI Could Reportedly Launch Advanced AI Agents Soon as CEO Schedules Meeting With US Officials
New Dual-Reactor Tech Turns CO2 Into Protein for Food and Sustainability
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Reveals When Its One UI 7 Update Will Arrive on Your Phone
  2. OnePlus Smartphones May Come With a Fresh Design This Year
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
  4. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  5. Redmi A4 5G Review: Humble Phone, Big Ambitions
  6. Jio, Airtel and BSNL Users Can Now Use These Towers to Make Calls
  7. Barroz to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar Soon
  8. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
  9. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Could Debut as a Refreshed Version of ROG Phone 8
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
#Latest Stories
  1. Rare Corinthian Helmet from Ancient Greece to Be Auctioned in London
  2. New Dual-Reactor Tech Turns CO2 Into Protein for Food and Sustainability
  3. Astronomers Spot Hundreds of Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Using Infrared
  4. Insecure: Cast, Plot, Where to Watch in India
  5. Laughter Chefs Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Blink Twice Streaming Now: Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch
  7. The Smile Man OTT Release: Sarath Kumar's Crime Thriller Premieres on January 24
  8. Interstellar Object Could Have Shifted Trajectories of Four Planets, New Research Shows
  9. Barroz OTT Release Date: Mohanlal’s Fantasy Film to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar Soon
  10. New Polymer Set to Revolutionize Flexible Displays with Low Energy Consumption
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »