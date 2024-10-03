Technology News
Archaeologists Disover 50 Viking Age Burials in Denmark: Everything You Need to Know

A remarkable Viking burial site has been discovered in Denmark, revealing 50 graves from the 900s.

Updated: 3 October 2024 12:17 IST
Archaeologists Disover 50 Viking Age Burials in Denmark: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Vincent Erhart

The burial ground likely dates back to the 900s, during Denmark's Norse era.

Highlights
  • Remarkable Viking graves found in Denmark, dating back to the 900s
  • Unique burial of a woman in a Viking wagon discovered in Åsum
  • Viking burial ground reveals insights into ancient burial practices
A significant archaeological find has emerged in Denmark, revealing an extraordinary burial ground containing the remains of approximately 50 individuals from the Viking Age, dating back to the 900s. This remarkable discovery was made during preparatory work for laying electrical cables near the village of Åsum on the island of Funen. Archaeologists from Museum Odense unearthed these graves over the past six months, marking a rare opportunity to study human remains from this era.

Unusual Preservation Conditions

The preservation of skeletal remains from the Viking Age is uncommon in Scandinavia, primarily due to the region's acidic soil, which poorly retains bones. Therefore, the excavation of 50 graves represents a significant breakthrough in understanding the Viking culture. Archaeologist Michael Borre Lundø from Museum Odense noted the exceptional nature of this find, as it allows for a range of scientific analyses that could shed light on the health, diet, and origins of those buried at the site.

Insights into Viking Society

The burial ground offers insights into the social hierarchy of the time, as many individuals buried there appear to have been of high status, as indicated by the grave goods accompanying them. One notable burial features a woman interred in a Viking wagon, adorned with luxurious items such as a beautiful glass bead necklace, an iron key, a knife with a silver-threaded handle, and a small glass shard that may have been used as an amulet.

Evidence of Trade and Wealth

The richness of the grave goods, including a finely crafted wooden chest and a decorative bronze buckle, suggests that the individuals buried at Åsum were likely connected to extensive trade networks that flourished during the Viking Age. Items like rock crystal, which is not native to Denmark, further indicate the wealth and international connections of the Viking society.

This discovery not only enhances our understanding of Viking burial customs but also highlights the cultural significance of the region during the Viking Age, especially under the rule of King Gorm "the Old" and Queen Thyra.

 

Further reading: Viking Age, Archaeology, Denmark, burial site, Museum Odense
Supermassive Black Hole Jets Spark Increased Nova Explosions, Hubble Discovers
Asus ProArt PZ13 Review: For the Creative Nomad
