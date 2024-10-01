Researchers have discovered an innovative method to help tackle climate change: burying wood underground. A 3,775-year-old log found in Canada has shown that wood can preserve its carbon content for thousands of years when buried in the right conditions. This discovery, led by climate scientist Ning Zeng, suggests a low-cost, scalable way to lock carbon away.

The Preservation of Carbon in Buried Wood

The ancient cedar log was found unexpectedly during an experiment in Quebec. It remained intact for millennia due to the protective layer of clay and oxygen-deprived groundwater, which shielded it from decomposers like fungi and bacteria. Radiocarbon dating confirmed that less than five percent of its carbon had been lost over nearly 4,000 years.

Burying Wood to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Forests naturally absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide, but most of it is released back into the air when trees decompose. This study proposes that by burying wood, especially in ideal soil conditions, the release of carbon can be significantly slowed. Zeng's research estimates that buried wood could capture up to 10 billion tons of CO2 annually — equivalent to over a quarter of global emissions from energy.

A Practical and Cost-Effective Solution

The tools required for this method are simple — a tractor and backhoe. Additionally, it could utilise wood that has no commercial use, lowering costs. While finding appropriate locations for burial poses a challenge, this low-tech solution may be an effective complement to high-tech carbon capture methods.

Reversing the Climate Crisis

In essence, this approach is akin to reversing the process of coal formation, where vegetation buried over millions of years became one of the main contributors to climate change. This simple method of burying wood might play a crucial role in the fight against rising temperatures.