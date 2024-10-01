Technology News
English Edition

Burying Wood: A Simple, Low-Tech Carbon Storage Solution to Combat Climate Change

A newly discovered ancient log suggests that burying wood underground in the right conditions may be an effective way to store carbon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2024 12:10 IST
Burying Wood: A Simple, Low-Tech Carbon Storage Solution to Combat Climate Change

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ NoName_13

Researchers have found a 3,775-year-old log buried under a farm in Canada.

Highlights
  • Burying wood may lock carbon away for millennia
  • Study shows wood burial could sequester 10 billion tons of CO2 yearly
  • Ancient log discovery reveals conditions needed for wood preservation
Advertisement

Researchers have discovered an innovative method to help tackle climate change: burying wood underground. A 3,775-year-old log found in Canada has shown that wood can preserve its carbon content for thousands of years when buried in the right conditions. This discovery, led by climate scientist Ning Zeng, suggests a low-cost, scalable way to lock carbon away.

The Preservation of Carbon in Buried Wood

The ancient cedar log was found unexpectedly during an experiment in Quebec. It remained intact for millennia due to the protective layer of clay and oxygen-deprived groundwater, which shielded it from decomposers like fungi and bacteria. Radiocarbon dating confirmed that less than five percent of its carbon had been lost over nearly 4,000 years.

Burying Wood to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Forests naturally absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide, but most of it is released back into the air when trees decompose. This study proposes that by burying wood, especially in ideal soil conditions, the release of carbon can be significantly slowed. Zeng's research estimates that buried wood could capture up to 10 billion tons of CO2 annually — equivalent to over a quarter of global emissions from energy.

A Practical and Cost-Effective Solution

The tools required for this method are simple — a tractor and backhoe. Additionally, it could utilise wood that has no commercial use, lowering costs. While finding appropriate locations for burial poses a challenge, this low-tech solution may be an effective complement to high-tech carbon capture methods.

Reversing the Climate Crisis

In essence, this approach is akin to reversing the process of coal formation, where vegetation buried over millions of years became one of the main contributors to climate change. This simple method of burying wood might play a crucial role in the fight against rising temperatures.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: carbon storage, wood burial, climate change solutions, carbon sequestration, low-tech climate solution, CO2 capture, buried wood, environmental research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
YouTube Said to Be Blocking Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Other Artists in the US Following Legal Dispute
Japan Crypto Review May Open Door to Lower Taxes, Dedicated ETFs
Burying Wood: A Simple, Low-Tech Carbon Storage Solution to Combat Climate Change
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G75 5G Debuts With IP68 Rating, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Launch Globally With 200-Megapixel Camera: Report
  3. This is How You Can Use Gemini Live for Free
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Premium Smart TVs
  5. [Exclusive] Lava Agni 3 to Feature Dual Displays, Priced Under Rs 30,000
  6. Best Budget Soundbars to Buy During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  7. Google Might Release Android 16 Earlier Than Usual With This Codenamee
  8. Catch a glimpse of Comet C/2023 A3 in Bengaluru skies this October!
  9. Samsung Could Make Galaxy AI Features Paid by Next year
#Latest Stories
  1. Perplexity AI to Introduce Native Mac App With AI-Powered Search, Available for Pre-Order
  2. Binance Former Chief Changpeng Zhao Commits to Blockchain Funding Following Release from US Custody
  3. Horizon Online Game Is Reportedly Guerrilla Games' Next Major Project
  4. Qualcomm Developing Snapdragon X Elite Successor Under 'Project Glymur' Codename: Report
  5. Snapchat Rolls Out Footsteps Feature for iOS That Lets Users Track Explored Locations
  6. Moto G75 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Liquid AI Announces Generative AI Liquid Foundation Models With Smaller Memory Footprint
  8. How Fast Will the Moon's Shadow Travel During the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 2?
  9. How to See Rare Comet C/2023 A3 Over Bengaluru in October 2024?
  10. Earth's Crust is ‘Dripping’ Beneath Turkey’s Konya Basin, Revealing Unique Geological Phenomenon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »