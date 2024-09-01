Woolly Mammoth Comeback? Science Might Revive Extinct Species by 2028

In recent years, advancements in genetic science have brought us startlingly close to the possibility of reviving extinct species such as the woolly mammoth. While this notion sparks the imagination, it also raises significant ethical, ecological, and technological concerns. In 2003, scientists achieved a fleeting success in "de-extinction" by cloning a Pyrenean ibex, a species that had gone extinct. Although the clone survived only briefly due to a lung defect, this event marked the beginning of serious scientific interest in bringing extinct species back to life. Today, the technology has evolved to a point where recreating species that disappeared long ago is becoming a realistic possibility.

The Role of Colossal Biosciences in De-Extinction

A leading player in this scientific endeavour is Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based company that has set its sights on reviving several iconic species, including the woolly mammoth, the dodo, and the Tasmanian tiger. The company's strategy involves integrating the genetic material of these extinct species into the genomes of their closest living relatives, with the goal of recreating animals that can play significant roles in their ecosystems.

Ben Lamm, co-founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences, has indicated that the company could produce a mammoth-like calf as early as 2028. The process involves inserting genes associated with the woolly mammoth's distinctive traits, such as its thick fur and large tusks, into the genome of the Asian elephant, a close relative. The resultant embryos would then be implanted into a surrogate elephant, or possibly an artificial womb, to grow the hybrid creature.

Ecological Considerations: Restoration or Risk?

The idea behind these de-extinction efforts is not merely to revive ancient species for their own sake but to restore lost ecological functions. For example, woolly mammoths once played a crucial role in maintaining the Arctic grasslands, which are now being lost to shrublands and forests. By reintroducing mammoths, scientists hope to recreate these ecosystems, which could help in carbon storage and combat climate change.

However, the potential risks are significant. Critics argue that ecosystems have adapted to the absence of these species, and reintroducing them could lead to unforeseen and possibly disastrous consequences. There are also concerns about the ethical implications of using endangered species like the Asian elephant as surrogates, which could further threaten their populations.

The Broader Implications and Ethical Debates

The broader implications of de-extinction go beyond the ecological. Some experts caution against the hubris of assuming humans can control such powerful technologies. The possibility of unforeseen consequences is real, and the creation of de-extinct animals could have impacts that we cannot fully predict or manage.

Moreover, the focus on de-extinction has drawn criticism from conservationists who argue that resources would be better spent on protecting the species that are currently endangered. The financial and scientific resources dedicated to reviving extinct species could potentially save hundreds of species that are on the brink of extinction today.

Conclusion: The Uncertain Future of De-Extinction

While the idea of seeing a woolly mammoth walk the Earth again is undoubtedly fascinating, it comes with a host of ethical, ecological, and technological challenges that society must carefully consider. The future of de-extinction is still uncertain, and the potential benefits of these scientific advances are still uncertain compared to the possible risks.

Colossal Biosciences and similar companies may be on the cusp of a groundbreaking achievement, but the full implications of bringing back extinct species are yet to be understood. Whether this scientific pursuit will contribute positively to biodiversity and ecosystem resilience or create new problems is a question that only time can answer.