Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are said to be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 31 August 2024 19:56 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13T (pictured) was launched by the company in September 2023

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14T is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC
  • Both phones are tipped to arrive with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to offer support for 50W wireless charging
Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro could soon be launched as the successors to the Xiaomi 13T series that was introduced by the company a year ago. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to announce plans to launch high-end handsets, but a website has leaked several details such including their prices in Europe, as well as availability. Both the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and will run on Android 14, with the company's HyperOS skin on top.

Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Price and Availability (Leaked)

French website Dealabs has leaked the pricing of the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro in Europe. The Xiaomi 14T price could be set at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 60,100) with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Xiaomi 14T Pro with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is said to be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs.83,300).

The rumoured Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options, according to the website. While the Xiaomi 14 Pro was launched in a special variant with a titanium body and support for satellite connectivity, it currently unclear whether the company's upcoming handsets will feature titanium frames.  

Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications (Leaked)

According to the details leaked by the website, the Xiaomi 14T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 256G of storage, while the Xiaomi 14T Pro will feature a Dimensity 9400 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. 

Both phones are said to be equipped with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600nits peak brightness, and support for HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

Both models in the Xiaomi 14T series are said to be equipped with a Leica-tuned triple camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2.6x zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, both phones are tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are tipped to support Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 networks, respectively. Both phones could offer support for Bluetooth 5.4, as well as 5G and 4G LTE connectivity. They are also expected to pack 5,000mAh batteries, and the Pro model is said to offer support for 50W wireless charging. More details about these handsets are expected to be revealed ahead of their anticipated debut.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
