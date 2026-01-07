Technology News
Astronomers Detect Rare Rogue Planet Drifting Alone 10,000 Light-Years from Earth

A Saturn-sized rogue planet has been confirmed 10,000 light-years away, drifting alone through space.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 January 2026 23:00 IST
Astronomers Detect Rare Rogue Planet Drifting Alone 10,000 Light-Years from Earth

Photo Credit: Space

Astronomers detect a rogue planet 10,000 light-years away, moving freely without a star.

Highlights
  • Rogue planet confirmed nearly 10,000 light-years from Earth
  • Mass measured at about 70 times that of Earth
  • Future telescopes are expected to find more free-floating planets
Astronomers have confirmed the existence of a rare “rogue planet” outside our solar system, wandering through space without a star. It is approximately the size of Saturn and resides nearly 10,000 light-years away in the direction of the centre of the Milky Way. Rogue planets are enigmatic and don't orbit stars like regular planets. Spotted by gravitational microlensing, the bending of light from a distant star, researchers gauged its distance and mass. This finding suggests that lone worlds might be much more frequent than previously thought.

Dual Observations Reveal Rogue Planet 70 Times Earth's Mass, Highlighting Milky Way's Hidden Worlds

According to a Space.com report, the observations were made simultaneously from Earth and using the European Space Agency's retired Gaia telescope. This dual perspective allowed scientists to triangulate the planet's location and calculate its mass at roughly 70 times that of Earth. The discovery offers more evidence that the galaxy could be teeming with rogue planets, mentioned Subo Dong, a co-author from Peking University.

Rogue planets are tricky to find because they produce little, if any, light. Astronomers rely on their tug on those stars as they do so, fleetingly causing the star's light to magnify a bit whenever a planet passes in front. These findings cast light on the processes of how planets form and what can lead to them being expelled from their systems.

Next-Gen Telescopes to Uncover More Rogue Planets

Future telescopes such as NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and China's Earth 2.0 mission will likely reveal more of these drifting planets, furthering the study of these mysterious worlds.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Rogue Planet, Free-Floating Planet, Exoplanets, Gravitational Microlensing, Milky Way, astronomy, space science
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
