Technology News
English Edition

Skeleton in Found Belgium Contains Bones from Five People Across 2,500 Years of History

An ancient burial in Belgium contains bones from five people, spanning 2,500 years. Radiocarbon dating reveals a unique history.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2024 23:17 IST
Skeleton in Found Belgium Contains Bones from Five People Across 2,500 Years of History

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Frank Flores

A skeleton from a Roman-era cemetery in Belgium was found to be 2,500 years older than expected.

Highlights
  • Composite skeleton found in Belgium, spanning 2,500 years
  • Bones of five individuals discovered in the same burial
  • Skeleton's bones range from the Neolithic to Roman era
Advertisement

A recent analysis of a skeleton discovered at an ancient Roman cremation cemetery in Pommerœul, Belgium, has revealed an unusual find – the bones actually belong to at least five different individuals spanning a period of 2,500 years. Originally unearthed in the 1970s near the French border, the grave included one skeleton in a fetal position, an uncommon pose for Roman-era burials. Initial assumptions suggested it was a single Roman-era burial, but new scientific examinations show otherwise, challenging previous understandings of the site.

Radiocarbon Dating Reveals a Patchwork of Bones

In 2019, radiocarbon testing provided surprising results, showing that while the cremated remains were indeed from the Roman period, bones in the fetal burial traced back much earlier to the Neolithic era, around 7000 to 3000 B.C. Archaeologists, led by Barbara Veselka of Vrije Universiteit Brussel, applied various techniques, including DNA sequencing and radiocarbon dating, to confirm that the grave contained bones from five distinct people. Although the exact number may exceed five, Veselka confirmed that DNA analysis identified at least five separate individuals.

An Intentional Assembly or Ritual?

The discovery prompted further investigation into why Roman burials would feature Neolithic remains. A Roman bone pin was found near the skull, which was identified as belonging to a Roman-era woman from the third or fourth century A.D. One hypothesis suggests that Roman settlers may have stumbled upon the Neolithic grave and decided to add the woman's skull to the site. Another possibility is that the Romans created this composite skeleton by arranging scattered bones from different time periods in an intentional pattern.

Speculation on Cultural Significance

Experts believe the Pommerœul site may have held cultural or spiritual significance due to its proximity to a river, which has often been considered a powerful location across various periods and cultures. Bioarchaeologist Jane Holmstrom of Macalester College, who was not part of the study, remarked that the Romans may have aimed to establish a historical or territorial connection to the land by assembling these remains, reflecting an ancient form of land-claiming through burial practices.
The true purpose of this composite burial, however, remains a mystery lost to history.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pommerœul, Belgium, Skeleton, Archaeology, Radiocarbon Dating, Neolithic, Roman Era, Ancient DNA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meet Haggis: An Incredibly Rare Pygmy Hippo Born at Edinburgh Zoo
Apple Said to Face Fine Under EU's Landmark Digital Markets Act
Skeleton in Found Belgium Contains Bones from Five People Across 2,500 Years of History
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Could a hidden planet beyond Neptune be altering the solar system?
  2. ViewSonic Launches 4K RGB Laser Projector With These Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Surfaces With Higher Benchmark Scores
  4. Meet Haggis: The New Pygmy Hippo Calf Born at Edinburgh Zoo
  5. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta Now Available for Phone 2 With These Features
  6. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  7. Oppo Reno 13 Pro Features Leak Again; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC
  8. Suzuki Debuts First-Ever EV Called e Vitara With These Features
  9. Logitech G Debuts New Pro-Series Gaming Mice, Keyboard in India: See Price
  10. Seismic Signal Detected Before Tonga Eruption May Aid in Tsunami Alerts
#Latest Stories
  1. Two Black Holes With Unusual Behaviour Disrupt Traditional Theories About Their Formation
  2. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Makes Final Venus Flyby Before Historic Sun Encounter
  3. Future Supercontinent Pangea Ultima Could Trigger Mass Extinction, Reveals New Study
  4. Asteroid Apophis Could Experience Surface Changes Due to Earth’s Gravity During 2029 Flyby
  5. Discovery of Hidden Ninth Planet in Solar System Could Reshape Astronomy, Claims New Study
  6. Bio-Based Fibres Might Be A Bigger Environmental Threat Than Plastics, New Study Finds
  7. Skeleton in Found Belgium Contains Bones from Five People Across 2,500 Years of History
  8. Meet Haggis: An Incredibly Rare Pygmy Hippo Born at Edinburgh Zoo
  9. Feather-Inspired Wing Flaps Could Boost Aircraft Lift and Performance, Claims New Study
  10. Neutron Star in 4U 1820-30 Spins at Record-Breaking 716 Rotations Per Second
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »