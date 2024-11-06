A rare pygmy hippo calf, named Haggis, was born at Edinburgh Zoo on October 30, marking an important addition to the population of this endangered species. Weighing just a few kilograms, this tiny calf is already displaying a lively personality. According to Jonny Appleyard, Hoofstock Team Leader at Edinburgh Zoo, Haggis is “doing really well so far” and her early interactions have thrilled the zookeepers. However, the pygmy hippo house will remain closed for the next month to ensure the calf's development during the critical early days of life.

Pygmy Hippos at Risk of Extinction

Pygmy hippos, native to the forests and swamps of West Africa, face significant threats to their survival. With fewer than 2,500 remaining in the wild, the species is currently classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Habitat destruction and hunting are the primary reasons behind their decline, especially in countries like Liberia where they are targeted for bushmeat. Conservation efforts are underway in various countries, and each birth in captivity, such as Haggis's, provides a crucial opportunity to raise public awareness about the urgent need for protection.

Global Interest in Pygmy Hippos Following Viral Fame

The popularity of pygmy hippos surged recently when a hippo named Moo Deng from Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo became a social media sensation due to her adorable appearance. Edinburgh Zoo's new arrival, Haggis, now serves as an ambassador of sorts for her species, connecting visitors with conservation messages about the challenges pygmy hippos face in their natural habitat.

Haggis's parents, Otto and Gloria, had previously welcomed another calf, Amara, in 2021. Amara was later relocated to ZSL London Zoo as part of a European breeding initiative to strengthen genetic diversity within captive pygmy hippo populations.