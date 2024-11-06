Technology News
English Edition

Meet Haggis: An Incredibly Rare Pygmy Hippo Born at Edinburgh Zoo

Haggis, the rare pygmy hippo calf born at Edinburgh Zoo, represents a vital step in conservation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2024 23:15 IST
Meet Haggis: An Incredibly Rare Pygmy Hippo Born at Edinburgh Zoo

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Pawel Czerwinski

Zookeepers said Haggis's personality was "beginning to shine" already

Highlights
  • Edinburgh Zoo welcomes a rare pygmy hippo calf, named Haggis
  • Pygmy hippos are endangered, with fewer than 2,500 left in the wild
  • Haggis’s birth boosts awareness for pygmy hippo conservation efforts
Advertisement

A rare pygmy hippo calf, named Haggis, was born at Edinburgh Zoo on October 30, marking an important addition to the population of this endangered species. Weighing just a few kilograms, this tiny calf is already displaying a lively personality. According to Jonny Appleyard, Hoofstock Team Leader at Edinburgh Zoo, Haggis is “doing really well so far” and her early interactions have thrilled the zookeepers. However, the pygmy hippo house will remain closed for the next month to ensure the calf's development during the critical early days of life.

Pygmy Hippos at Risk of Extinction

Pygmy hippos, native to the forests and swamps of West Africa, face significant threats to their survival. With fewer than 2,500 remaining in the wild, the species is currently classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Habitat destruction and hunting are the primary reasons behind their decline, especially in countries like Liberia where they are targeted for bushmeat. Conservation efforts are underway in various countries, and each birth in captivity, such as Haggis's, provides a crucial opportunity to raise public awareness about the urgent need for protection.

Global Interest in Pygmy Hippos Following Viral Fame

The popularity of pygmy hippos surged recently when a hippo named Moo Deng from Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo became a social media sensation due to her adorable appearance. Edinburgh Zoo's new arrival, Haggis, now serves as an ambassador of sorts for her species, connecting visitors with conservation messages about the challenges pygmy hippos face in their natural habitat.

Haggis's parents, Otto and Gloria, had previously welcomed another calf, Amara, in 2021. Amara was later relocated to ZSL London Zoo as part of a European breeding initiative to strengthen genetic diversity within captive pygmy hippo populations.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pygmy Hippo, Edinburgh Zoo, Haggis, Endangered Species, Conservation, Wildlife
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Surfaces With Higher Scores in Latest Benchmark
Apple Said to Face Fine Under EU's Landmark Digital Markets Act
Meet Haggis: An Incredibly Rare Pygmy Hippo Born at Edinburgh Zoo
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Surfaces With Higher Benchmark Scores
  2. Here's When Xiaomi Could Launch the Redmi A4 5G, Note 14 Series in India
  3. Could a hidden planet beyond Neptune be altering the solar system?
  4. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta Now Available for Phone 2 With These Features
  5. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  6. ViewSonic Launches 4K RGB Laser Projector With These Features
  7. Microsoft's Magnetic-One Can Complete Complex Tasks Using AI
#Latest Stories
  1. Two Black Holes With Unusual Behaviour Disrupt Traditional Theories About Their Formation
  2. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Makes Final Venus Flyby Before Historic Sun Encounter
  3. Future Supercontinent Pangea Ultima Could Trigger Mass Extinction, Reveals New Study
  4. Asteroid Apophis Could Experience Surface Changes Due to Earth’s Gravity During 2029 Flyby
  5. Discovery of Hidden Ninth Planet in Solar System Could Reshape Astronomy, Claims New Study
  6. Bio-Based Fibres Might Be A Bigger Environmental Threat Than Plastics, New Study Finds
  7. Skeleton in Found Belgium Contains Bones from Five People Across 2,500 Years of History
  8. Meet Haggis: An Incredibly Rare Pygmy Hippo Born at Edinburgh Zoo
  9. Feather-Inspired Wing Flaps Could Boost Aircraft Lift and Performance, Claims New Study
  10. Neutron Star in 4U 1820-30 Spins at Record-Breaking 716 Rotations Per Second
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »