Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • 2022 Tonga Eruption: Public Observations and Scientific Data Illuminate Hunga Volcano's Global Impact

2022 Tonga Eruption: Public Observations and Scientific Data Illuminate Hunga Volcano's Global Impact

Data from the Hunga eruption near Tonga in 2022 offers unique insights from both public and scientific perspectives.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 November 2024 20:00 IST
2022 Tonga Eruption: Public Observations and Scientific Data Illuminate Hunga Volcano's Global Impact

Photo Credit: Unsplash/NASA

The eruption created shockwaves that circled the globe, detected by sensors as far away as Iceland.

Highlights
  • Public reports reveal how the 2022 Tonga eruption’s shockwave spread
  • Data from people across New Zealand validated scientific findings
  • GNS explores how observations support disaster preparedness
Advertisement

On January 15, 2022, the Hunga volcano near Tonga erupted in an explosive event that sent shockwaves across the planet. The eruption happened around the same time as Cyclone Cody. It created a shockwave powerful enough to trigger low, booming sounds that were heard from New Zealand to Alaska. It also caused a tsunami that impacted distant coastlines, marking the eruption as one of the most impactful volcanic events in recent memory.

Public Observations Fill Gaps in Scientific Data

Following the eruption, GNS Science, New Zealand's geological agency, invited residents to share their experiences. More than 2,100 people responded, reporting everything from rumbling sounds and pressure in their ears to windows rattling and animals reacting to the disturbance. By comparing these accounts with data from seismic and atmospheric sensors, scientists confirmed that these firsthand experiences mirrored instrument readings closely.

According to Dr. Emily Lane, Senior Scientist at GNS, the information provided by people across New Zealand helped researchers see patterns in how the sound traveled across the country. Most reports of loud “booms” came from the North Island, suggesting the pressure wave from the eruption traveled from north to south. The details in these reports offered scientists insights that even precise instruments might not capture alone.

New Directions for Disaster Preparedness

The crowdsourced observations also revealed how people responded when they heard the booming sounds. Many checked on family or went outside to assess the situation, while others reached out to friends to make sure they were safe. Several respondents mentioned remembering previous volcanic eruptions, showing how past experiences can influence responses to natural events.

Researchers at GNS are now exploring ways to use these kinds of reports in tracking geohazards, like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Combining public observations with scientific data could enhance future disaster preparedness, giving communities an additional layer of awareness and response to support public safety and resilience.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tonga eruption, Hunga volcano, public observation, disaster preparedness, geohazards, GNS Science, seismic data
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mahindra Teases XEV 9e and BE 6e Ahead of November 26 Launch
Recraft Introduces AI Image Generator Recraft V3 With Improved Capabilities

Related Stories

2022 Tonga Eruption: Public Observations and Scientific Data Illuminate Hunga Volcano's Global Impact
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406) Review: Really Good
  2. Itel S25 Ultra Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos Chip
  4. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India
  5. Upcoming Electric Scooters in India: Activa EV, TVS Jupiter EV, and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Case Leak Hints at This Major Design Change
  7. WhatsApp Is Now Testing a 'Search on Web' Image Lookup Feature
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G OxygenOS 15 CBT Begins in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Issues Notice to Wikipedia Over Bias, Editorial Control Concerns: Report
  2. Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Feature 1.5K 'Wukong Screen' From BOE
  3. 2022 Tonga Eruption: Public Observations and Scientific Data Illuminate Hunga Volcano's Global Impact
  4. Apple Said to Be Working on 90Hz Screen Technology for iPad Air, iMac and Studio Display
  5. World's Largest Ocean Predator-Prey Marine Event Captured Off Norway's Coast
  6. Microsoft Copilot Said to Be Witnessing Growing Momentum in India
  7. OnePlus Begins OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta Programme for OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India
  8. Microsoft Releases AI-Powered Xbox Support Virtual Agent for Xbox Insiders
  9. UCLA Chemists Redefines 100-Year-Old Chemistry Rule: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Search on Web' Image Lookup Feature on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »