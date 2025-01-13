Technology News
Skull Found in Turkey Identified as 11-Year-Old Boy, Not Cleopatra's Sister Arsinoë IV

A century-old skull from Ephesus belongs to an 11-year-old boy, ending speculation about its ties to Arsinoë IV

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 17:00 IST
Skull Found in Turkey Identified as 11-Year-Old Boy, Not Cleopatra's Sister Arsinoë IV

Photo Credit: Pexel/EnginAkyurt

Skull discovered in Turkey has taken a surprising turn

Highlights
  • The skull, found in Turkey in 1929, was identified as an 11-year-old boy
  • DNA analysis disproved links to Cleopatra's half-sister Arsinoë IV
  • Study found the boy likely had Treacher Collins syndrome, affecting facia
A century-old mystery surrounding a skull discovered in Turkey has taken a surprising turn, with new evidence revealing that the remains belong to an 11-year-old boy, not Arsinoë IV, the half-sister of Cleopatra VII. The skull, unearthed in 1929 at the Octagon building in Ephesus, had long been speculated to be connected to Arsinoë, a historical figure who played a key role in the political struggles of ancient Egypt. The latest findings, based on advanced scientific analysis, have provided definitive answers about the identity of the remains.

Analysis Confirms Misidentification

According to a study published in Scientific Reports, the skull was reexamined using a combination of CT scans and DNA analysis. The investigation, led by Gerhard Weber, a professor of evolutionary anthropology at the University of Vienna, conclusively proved that the remains belonged to a male individual aged between 11 and 14 years. Radiocarbon dating placed the boy's death within a period consistent with Arsinoë's historical timeline, but his age and the presence of a Y chromosome in the remains confirmed he could not have been Cleopatra's half-sister.

Physical Anomalies Suggest Genetic Disorder

As reported by Live Science, the study also revealed several physical anomalies in the skull, including an asymmetrical structure and an underdeveloped jaw. These features suggested the boy may have suffered from Treacher Collins syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects facial development. One cranial suture, typically seen in older individuals, was prematurely fused, further complicating the analysis. Efforts to confirm the disorder through genetic testing were inconclusive due to limited DNA preservation.

Search for Arsinoë IV Continues

Despite the prominence of the Octagon building, the reasons behind this boy's burial in such a significant location remain unknown. The study concluded that the remains were not those of Arsinoë IV, leaving the mystery of her final resting place unresolved.

 

Comments

Further reading: Arsinoë IV, Ephesus skull, Cleopatra, ancient Egypt, Treacher Collins syndrome, historical mysteries
Skull Found in Turkey Identified as 11-Year-Old Boy, Not Cleopatra's Sister Arsinoë IV
