NASA's Solar Observatories Resume Data Operations After Flood Disruption

Operations for NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) and the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) spacecraft have been restored after a data outage caused by a flood at Stanford University. On November 26, 2024, a burst pipe damaged approximately 20 percent of the systems managing data from the spacecraft. Despite disruptions, the spacecraft continued normal operation, ensuring no data was lost. Restoration efforts have now enabled scientists to process most real-time data from the observatory.

Flood Damage and Initial Challenges

According to reports by space.com, the flooding severely impacted the Joint Science Operations Center (JSOC), which manages the processing and distribution of data from SDO and IRIS. The incident rendered archives from two critical SDO instruments—the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) and the Atmospheric Imaging Array (AIA)—inaccessible. These instruments study solar activity by capturing data across different wavelengths of light. The recovery process has been challenging, with priorities focused on restoring database servers that house billions of files.

Efforts to Restore Operations

As stated by the JSOC team, a partially restored database server has been operating adequately since December 20, 2024, enabling limited data processing. Backup servers have been prepared, and damaged systems are expected to be replaced soon. While the current capacity is reduced, work is ongoing to retrieve archived datasets from damaged disk drives.

Scientific Continuity Maintained

The SDO, launched in 2010, and the IRIS spacecraft, operational since 2013, study how solar phenomena affect Earth. Despite the data center outage, the spacecraft themselves continued transmitting data, safeguarding the continuity of scientific research. Teams are now focused on processing data collected since the flooding incident and addressing system repairs.

Outlook for Full Recovery

Shipments of replacement equipment are expected to expedite the recovery of archived data, which remains inaccessible. Efforts remain concentrated on restoring full operational capacity. Scientists anticipate resuming regular research activities as the JSOC systems are progressively brought back online.