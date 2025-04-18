Technology News
English Edition

Hidden Solar Cycle Could Reshape Space Weather for the Next 50 Years, Finds Study

Researchers identify a concealed solar cycle that may spark more intense space weather, but it might benefit science and tech.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 April 2025 18:40 IST
Hidden Solar Cycle Could Reshape Space Weather for the Next 50 Years, Finds Study

Photo Credit: Pixabay/jon450

Space weather could become more intense over the next 50 years

Highlights
  • Hidden solar cycle could drive extreme space weather, finds study
  • Study suggests more geomagnetic storms over the next 50 years
  • Discovery was based on deep analysis of solar magnetic data
Advertisement

The Gleissberg Cycle, named after the German astronomer Wolfgang Gleissberg, helps to explain why space weather is projected to get more intense in the following decades. More sunspots, flares, and coronal mass ejections result from the sun's twisted magnetic field in this cycle. The proton soup surrounding Earth will get denser as solar cycle 25 wanes and passes. Long-term observations of the sun's continuous active character suggest more high-energy protons and hint towards Earth's atmosphere getting hotter.

Hidden Solar Cycle Awakens, Fueling Surging Solar Activity

As per the new study, the unexpected surge of solar activity during the ongoing solar maximum may be tied to a lesser-known, 100-year-long cycle that is just beginning to ramp up again. The findings could lead to further increases in solar activity that may threaten Earth-orbiting spacecraft and continue to trigger vibrant auroras across the globe. Influenced by periodic solar activity patterns, the 11-year solar cycle is said to be a natural fluctuation in the activity of our home star that spans a tranquil solar minimum to a chaotic maximum, releasing severe storms at solar maximum and then returning to this condition.

Scientists believe the Centennial Gleissberg Cycle (CGC) may have resumed, therefore skewing the computation of the continuous solar maximum. NOAA satellites supplied data on proton flux from the South Atlantic anomaly.

Hidden Solar Cycle May Signal Stronger Space Storms Ahead

Auroras at the end of Solar Cycle 25 result from space weather phenomena, including a supercharged geomagnetic storm which occurred in May 2024. This unusual behaviour poses questions about the presumptions and suggests that the CGC minimum might be past. Future cycles may be as active and strong as the CGC maximum approaches, thereby perhaps affecting the sunspot cycle more than formerly believed. The radiation sensitivity of astronauts could provide challenges for private satellite mega constellations and satellites.

However, not everyone entirely agrees with the new findings. Proton flux has only gone down over the past year, so it could just be a temporary dip caused by the natural variability of the sun, the report adds. For their findings to be conclusive, the study team most likely requires some additional years of data.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: solar cycle, space weather, geomagnetic storms, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced
Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by December 2025 As Part of Tariff Repair Efforts: Report

Related Stories

Hidden Solar Cycle Could Reshape Space Weather for the Next 50 Years, Finds Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline Revealed by CEO Carl Pei
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Key Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. WhatsApp Message Translation Feature Spotted on Latest Beta Version
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini Advanced Goes Free For Students Until 2026 Along With NotebookLM Plus, 2TB Storage
  2. Hydrogen Gas Cloud Might Help Solve the Mystery of Missing Non-Dark Matter of the Universe
  3. Researchers Find Microplastics in Caddisfly Casings From 1970s, Hints at Long-Term Contamination Risk
  4. Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 to Fill the Night Sky Soon: Know When to Watch
  5. Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition Launch Date Revealed Alongside Design, Colourways
  6. NASA introduces Joby Aircraft to Study Wind Effects and Track Aircraft
  7. NASA Scientists Study Crystal Formation in Space For Future Applications
  8. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Flattens Leadership Structure, Names New AI Chief, Memo Says
  9. Shape-Recovering Liquid Accidentally Created by Student, Challenges the Law of Thermodynamics
  10. NASA James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Farthest Spiral Galaxy, Reveals Clues About Galactic Evolution
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »