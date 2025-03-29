Partial Solar Eclipse of March 2025: Satellite Images to Show Moon’s Shadow

A partial solar eclipse will take place on March 29, 2025. The moon will be passing in front of the sun. It will be visible from Europe, Western Africa, Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. From the ground, the sun will appear to have a portion covered by the moon. From space, weather satellites will capture the movement of the moon's shadow across Earth. The eclipse will begin over the Atlantic Ocean, where the darkest part of the shadow will blend into the night side of Earth. In Nunavik, Quebec, the eclipse will reach its maximum, covering 94% of the sun at sunrise.

Satellite Observations of the Eclipse

According to reports, geostationary satellites will record the eclipse as the moon's penumbral shadow moves across Earth. The Copernicus Sentinel-3, Himawari and GOES-16 satellites are expected to capture detailed images. The International Space Station may also document the event, as astronauts aboard have done in the past. The images taken will show the gradual movement of the shadow, which will appear darker in regions where the eclipse is most pronounced.

Movement of the Moon's Shadow

As per NASA's Scientific Visualisation Studio, the moon's shadow will travel from west to east due to the moon's orbital motion. It moves at a speed of 3,700 kilometres per hour, which is faster than Earth's rotation. This causes the shadow to appear to move in the opposite direction of the sun's apparent motion in the sky. The curvature of the Earth also affects the shadow's speed and shape as it moves across different regions.

Viewing the Eclipse from Space

The satellites which are positioned at 36,000 kilometres above the Earth provide the best view of the event. These satellites will be capturing real-time images of the eclipse shadow as it moves. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station may also capture images of the eclipse from orbit.