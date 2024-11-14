Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Solar Surge Cuts Binar Satellites' Mission Short, Underscoring Space Weather Effects on Earth and Orbiting Satellites

Solar Surge Cuts Binar Satellites' Mission Short, Underscoring Space Weather Effects on Earth and Orbiting Satellites

Unexpected solar activity caused Binar satellites to re-enter early, illustrating challenges of solar weather in low orbit.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 18:00 IST
Solar Surge Cuts Binar Satellites' Mission Short, Underscoring Space Weather Effects on Earth and Orbiting Satellites

Photo Credit: Unsplash/JOHN TOWNER

Low Earth orbit satellites experience drag, lose altitude, and eventually burn up.

Highlights
  • Solar activity disrupts Curtin’s Binar satellites in low orbit
  • Increased drag causes early atmospheric re-entry for CubeSats
  • Solar surge affects orbiting satellites, highlights forecasting need
Advertisement

An increase in solar activity has resulted in the early re-entry of three CubeSats from Curtin University's Binar Space Program. These small satellites, which operated at low Earth orbit, were designed to last for at least six months. However, due to intensified solar conditions, they were destroyed within two months, significantly shortening their scientific mission.

CubeSats like Binar-2, 3 and 4 are particularly vulnerable to space weather impacts because they lack propulsion systems that could counteract the heightened atmospheric drag caused by solar activity. The satellite programme had launched Binar-1 in 2021 during relatively low solar activity, which allowed it to complete a full year in orbit.

The Science Behind Solar Activity

As per a report by The Conversation, solar activity, which includes phenomena such as solar flares, sunspots and solar wind, follows an 11-year cycle driven by the Sun's magnetic field. Known as “solar cycle 25,” this phase has shown unexpected activity levels, currently over 1.5 times higher than projected. This has impacted not only the Binar satellites but also large-scale operations like the Starlink constellation and the International Space Station, both of which require continuous adjustments to counter increased drag.

Impact of Space Weather on Satellites and Earth

Increased solar activity generates higher levels of ionising radiation and charged particles. This can damage sensitive satellite electronics, disrupt radio communications and increase radiation exposure for astronauts. The intensified solar conditions have also expanded the Earth's atmosphere outward, leading to increased drag for satellites in low Earth orbit. This affects many smaller satellites, which lack the capability to adjust their altitude.

The recent solar activity has also created more visible auroras, with these atmospheric light displays appearing closer to the equator than seen in decades.

Future Considerations for Space Missions

Despite current challenges, solar activity is expected to decline gradually, reaching a minimum by 2030. This pause may offer more favourable conditions for future missions. In response to current conditions, work has commenced on future Binar missions, which may benefit from a more predictable space weather environment.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Solar activity, Binar satellites, Space Weather, Solar Cycle 25, atmospheric drag, Curtin University, Low earth orbit, satellite re-entry, Space Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Wins Patent for a Tri-Fold Smartphone With Specialised Barrier Layer for Improved Durability
Meta Pushes Back Against FTC Effort to Toughen Privacy Order

Related Stories

Solar Surge Cuts Binar Satellites' Mission Short, Underscoring Space Weather Effects on Earth and Orbiting Satellites
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y300 5G's India Launch Date Announced; Design Revealed
  2. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Update Rolls Out With These Features
  3. Xiaomi Is Reportedly Working on a Pair of AI Glasses to Compete With Meta
#Latest Stories
  1. 12,000-Year-Old Doughnut-Shaped Pebbles in Israel May Be Early Evidence of Wheel Technology
  2. Gemini in Gmail Gets Integration With Google Calendar App, Lets Users Ask Date-Based Queries
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Curve Tipped to Launch in India Next Month; Price Range Leaked
  4. Crypto Taxes Generated $78 Million in Kenya, Authorities Target Over $460 Million
  5. Apple Final Cut Pro 11 With New AI-Powered Caption Generation and Spatial Video Editing Released
  6. Google Rolls Out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1; Reportedly Gets Customisable Do Not Disturb Feature, More
  7. Coinbase Acquires Utopia Labs, Aims to Speed Up On-Chain Payments
  8. Solar Surge Cuts Binar Satellites' Mission Short, Underscoring Space Weather Effects on Earth and Orbiting Satellites
  9. Vivo Y300 5G India Launch Date Announced; Rear Design, Colours Revealed
  10. BSNL Offers 3GB of Additional Data With Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan: Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »