Solar Cycle 25: How the Sun’s Peak Activity Will Impact Earth in 2025

Heightened solar activity in 2025 may bring auroras, flares, and geomagnetic disruptions

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 December 2024 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an X9.0 solar flare on October 3, 2024

Highlights
  • Solar Cycle 25’s peak to bring more solar flares and geomagnetic storms
  • Widespread auroras expected due to continued solar maximum activity
  • Satellite disruptions and power grid impacts remain high risks in 2025
Solar activity is expected to maintain elevated levels throughout 2025, marking a significant phase in Solar Cycle 25. As this cycle continues to progress, heightened solar phenomena, including solar flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and geomagnetic storms, are anticipated to impact various sectors. While no total solar eclipses will occur during the year, partial eclipses are scheduled for March and September, visible in regions like North America, Europe, and New Zealand. The increased activity of the sun has already brought dramatic events, with significant implications for the year ahead.

Insights into Solar Cycle 25

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the sun is currently in the solar maximum period of its 11-year cycle. This phase, characterised by high sunspot counts, typically sees a rise in solar flares and Earth-directed CMEs. While the exact peak of Solar Cycle 25 has not yet been determined, recent records indicate that this cycle has already surpassed the peak activity of Solar Cycle 24, which occurred in 2014. Scientists have highlighted that the rolling average of sunspot numbers is closely monitored to confirm when the peak has occurred, with smoothed data often lagging behind by several months.

Projected Events and Impacts in 2025

Reports suggest that even if the peak of Solar Cycle 25 has already been reached, the extended period of solar maximum activity is expected to persist. Large-scale geomagnetic storms, similar to those witnessed in 2024, could disrupt satellite-based services and power grids. In May 2024, an extreme geomagnetic storm disrupted navigation systems, reportedly causing substantial losses in agriculture. Similar occurrences in the coming year could pose risks to industries reliant on technology.

Potential for Aurora Sightings

With ongoing high solar activity, opportunities for widespread aurora displays are likely. As historical patterns suggest stronger flares often occur during the declining phase of a solar cycle, scientists remain vigilant for potential large-scale events before the cycle concludes. Observations from missions like ESA's Solar Orbiter continue to provide critical insights into these solar phenomena.

 

Further reading: Solar Cycle 25, solar flares, auroras, geomagnetic storms, solar maximum, sunspot activity, space weather
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
