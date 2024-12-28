Solar activity is expected to maintain elevated levels throughout 2025, marking a significant phase in Solar Cycle 25. As this cycle continues to progress, heightened solar phenomena, including solar flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and geomagnetic storms, are anticipated to impact various sectors. While no total solar eclipses will occur during the year, partial eclipses are scheduled for March and September, visible in regions like North America, Europe, and New Zealand. The increased activity of the sun has already brought dramatic events, with significant implications for the year ahead.

Insights into Solar Cycle 25

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the sun is currently in the solar maximum period of its 11-year cycle. This phase, characterised by high sunspot counts, typically sees a rise in solar flares and Earth-directed CMEs. While the exact peak of Solar Cycle 25 has not yet been determined, recent records indicate that this cycle has already surpassed the peak activity of Solar Cycle 24, which occurred in 2014. Scientists have highlighted that the rolling average of sunspot numbers is closely monitored to confirm when the peak has occurred, with smoothed data often lagging behind by several months.

Projected Events and Impacts in 2025

Reports suggest that even if the peak of Solar Cycle 25 has already been reached, the extended period of solar maximum activity is expected to persist. Large-scale geomagnetic storms, similar to those witnessed in 2024, could disrupt satellite-based services and power grids. In May 2024, an extreme geomagnetic storm disrupted navigation systems, reportedly causing substantial losses in agriculture. Similar occurrences in the coming year could pose risks to industries reliant on technology.

Potential for Aurora Sightings

With ongoing high solar activity, opportunities for widespread aurora displays are likely. As historical patterns suggest stronger flares often occur during the declining phase of a solar cycle, scientists remain vigilant for potential large-scale events before the cycle concludes. Observations from missions like ESA's Solar Orbiter continue to provide critical insights into these solar phenomena.