Solar Sail Spacecraft Could Boost Space Weather Warnings by Nearly 60 Minutes

A solar sail spacecraft could push space weather warning time from 40 to nearly 60 minutes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 August 2025 23:04 IST
Solar Sail Spacecraft Could Boost Space Weather Warnings by Nearly 60 Minutes

Photo Credit: NASA/IAU

A solar sail spacecraft may boost early warnings of geomagnetic storms and solar radiation

Highlights
  • Solar sail mission may raise warning time for space weather to 60 minutes
  • Space weather events threaten satellites, grids, flights, and astronauts
  • SWIFT will orbit farther than L1 using fuelless solar sail propulsion
A potential new solar sail-powered satellite mission is offering an extended early warning of extreme space weather events to safely shut down the most vulnerable pieces of our tech -- without waiting for them to fail mid-activity and then figuring out why. Going far beyond Earth in the traditional sense of this type of satellite, the solar sail spacecraft would provide almost 20 more minutes of warning time (up to about 60 minutes total) before some very dangerous geomagnetic storms. These eruptions, called coronal mass ejections, cause space weather events that can disrupt satellites, damage power grids, and expose astronauts to cosmic radiation through the ability to ground high-altitude commercial flights. The better the predictions, the more time for critical systems to respond, so overall it is supposed to work out.

Solar Sail Mission SWIFT Aims to Boost Space Weather Forecasting from Beyond L1 Point

According to a report published by The Conversation and contributed to Space.com, the new SWIFT (Space Weather Investigation Frontier) mission will put a satellite with a lightweight solar sail on it out at 2.1 million kilometers from Earth, which is farther than the existing L1 Lagrange point where solar wind is monitored now. That might mean a longer warning — "lead" time, in space weather speak — which would give satellite operators more time to shield their satellites, prevent astronauts from being exposed to high radiation, and allow airlines to chart the safest ways for planes.

The new solar spacecraft, Solar Cruiser, stays in orbit by a balance created from the Sun's gravity and solar photons bounced off a reflective sail. And far larger than previous sail missions like NASA's NanoSail-D2 and JAXA's IKAROS. This steers the satellite post-launch.

Solar Cruiser, part of the SWIFT constellation, will measure solar wind at several vantage points for better interplanetary space weather forecasting. Enquire for more economical on-ground space weather forecasts and missions such as SWIFT that help protect our planet from imploding due to solar emissions.

 

Further reading: solar sail, space weather, SWIFT satellite, solar wind, geomagnetic storm, space safety, heliophysics
