SpaceX, NASA Delay Crew-11 Launch Due to Thick Clouds over Kennedy Space Center

Thick cumulus clouds forced SpaceX to scrub the Crew-11 astronaut launch seconds before liftoff.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 August 2025 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

  • Crew-11 mission scrubbed due to cumulus cloud buildup
  • Launch halted 1 minute before liftoff at Kennedy Space Center
  • Safety zone prohibits launches near dark towering clouds
Just over a minute before liftoff on July 31, SpaceX called off the launch of NASA's Crew-11 mission due to unsafe weather at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The scrub came after a dense bank of cumulus clouds drifted within a 10-mile radius of the launch pad, violating flight safety criteria. The Crew-11 mission is set to carry four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule, marking the spacecraft's sixth flight — a reuse record under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Weather Forces Delay, But Crew-11 Eyes August 1 Launch Amid Cautious Optimism from NASA

According to NASA's live broadcast, launch commentator Derrol Nail stated the dark cumulus clouds posed a potential hazard, as rockets should not pass through tall cloud formations. “That could generate some energy from the rocket passing through it,” Nail noted. The area around Launch Complex 39A was still being “watched” for cloud development, with live views showing clouds creeping ever closer.

The next available opportunity to launch is Friday, August 1, at 11:43 a.m. EDT (1543 GMT), with a backup time of Saturday, August 2, at 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT). NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan's JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russia's Oleg Platonov make up Crew-11.

Once launched, it will take the mission roughly 40 hours to reach the ISS and begin orbiting Earth's atmosphere at about 248 miles above its surface while going over 17,500 mph. The Endeavour capsule's sixth flight is another step in NASA and SpaceX's collaboration to transport astronauts on privately owned spacecraft.

Crew-11 will be the 11th mission of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. It's late, officials have mentioned, but safety is still the top thing. Disappointing though that may be, it's a way to help ensure the crew and spacecraft will make it there in one piece, at precisely the right moment.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, NASA, Crew-11, astronaut launch, Kennedy Space Center, ISS, weather delay, spaceflight
