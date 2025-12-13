Neutrons emitted by the Sun pass through the Earth in billions per second, but leave practically no footprint. Scientists have now finally spotted these mysterious so-called ghost particles actually changing matter for the first time. Scientists on the Canadian underground SNO+ detector have photographed the infrequent instance where the carbon-13 of the sun was transformed into the radioactive nitrogen-13. This discovery proves decades of theoretical conjectures and creates new opportunities to investigate the most secret of the universe's particles.

How Scientists Caught the Invisible

According to the study, measuring the neutrinos involves the use of superior shielding and accuracy. The SNO+ detector is 2 kilometres underground in SNOLAB, where it is covered by rock against cosmic radiation, which would otherwise overwhelm the weak signals.

The group used a so-called delayed coincidence approach in which they sought two correlated flashes: one due to a neutrino hitting carbon-13, then one due to the consequent decay of nitrogen-13 ten minutes later. This unique pattern enabled researchers to differentiate actual interaction and noise. They observed a total of over 231 days with 5.6 known events, which is very close to the predicted 4.7 events.

Why This Matters for Physics

This feat marks the lowest-energy neutrino-carbon interaction ever recorded, thus offering the first direct measurement of this reaction's probability. The finding offers fresh data to physicists for testing their nuclear physics models and using solar neutrinos as a highly accurate "test beam" for investigating rare atomic reactions.

Researchers are confident that this milestone will lead to an avalanche of subsequent neutrino-related discoveries in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌cosmos.