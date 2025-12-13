Uranus and Neptune have long been known by scientists as ice giants because of the presumption that their interiors were rich in water. Nonetheless, recent studies by the University of Zurich find another key to this decades-old assumption. In a breakthrough study in Astronomy and Astrophysics, it has been found that these outer-world planets are possibly exceedingly rockier than we had imagined before, which has fundamentally redefined the outer solar system.

Rethinking Planetary Composition

According to the study, using an innovative simulation approach that blends physical models with observational data, researchers developed unbiased interior models for both planets. Their findings suggest that Uranus and Neptune could be dominated by rock rather than water, or contain any combination in between.

"The ice giant classification is oversimplified as Uranus and Neptune are still poorly understood," explains Luca Morf, the study's lead author. The research challenges the long-standing assumption that these planets must be ice-rich, opening new possibilities for understanding their true nature.

Solving Magnetic Field Mysteries

The paper also explains the mysterious magnetic fields of the planets. Neptune and Uranus have multi-directional magnetic poles, unlike the Earth, which is simply north-south polarised. Scientists have found that the presence of the layers of ionic water found in the planets creates these non-dipolar magnetic structures, with the field of Uranus forming beneath that of Neptune.

Although such progress was made, researchers insist that specific spacecraft are necessary to establish with a high degree of certainty whether these planets are really ice or rock giants.