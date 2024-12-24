Technology News
SpaceX to Launch Two Private Astronaut Missions to ISS with Vast Space

Vast Space partners with SpaceX for two private astronaut missions to the ISS, pending NASA approval.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2024 12:55 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wikiimage

NASA must approve all private astronaut missions (PAMs) to the ISS

SpaceX has entered into an agreement with Vast Space to conduct two private astronaut missions to the International Space Station (ISS). The California-based Vast Space is reportedly working on its own private space station, Haven-1, which could be operational as early as next year. Both missions will utilise SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule, pending approval from NASA. The flights align with Vast Space's broader strategy to support payload and crewed missions to the ISS, according to a statement attributed to Max Haot, CEO of Vast Space.

Haot noted that this approach facilitates collaboration with NASA and other international space agencies. The company has ambitions to advance human spaceflight capabilities through projects like Haven-2, an upgraded space station design expected to launch its first module by 2028.

NASA's Role in Approving Private Astronaut Missions

The official blog have highlighted that NASA must approve all private astronaut missions (PAMs) to the ISS. Thus far, four such missions have been sanctioned, all proposed by Axiom Space and conducted with SpaceX as the transportation provider. Vast Space's plans for two new missions will need to pass similar scrutiny.

Vast Space's Haven-2 Vision for Low Earth Orbit

Vast Space is positioning Haven-2 as a future replacement for the ISS, which is expected to retire by 2030. The Haven-2 project has been submitted under NASA's Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destination program, an initiative aimed at fostering private space station development. Reports suggest that the first module of Haven-2 could be operational by 2028, potentially bridging the gap left by the ISS.

In a statement reportedly made by Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX President and COO, SpaceX expressed enthusiasm for expanding opportunities in human spaceflight. Vast Space's efforts were recognised as critical to broadening access to orbital destinations. Approval for these missions remains pending, but the collaboration between SpaceX and Vast Space reflects growing momentum in commercial space exploration initiatives.

 

