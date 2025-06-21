SpaceX Starship Rocket Explodes During Ground Test at Texas Launch Pad

An explosion rocked SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas late Wednesdaynight after a Starship rocket exploded on the test pad during a routine ground test. The blast occurred at about 11:00 pm (0400 GMT Thursday) and created a huge fireball in the sky, with no immediate reports of casualties. The test, intended as a so-called static fire of the Starship system, caused the total destruction of the entire vehicle and some damage to nearby infrastructure. A security cordon was already in place, and all staff were safe and accounted for during the security alert.

SpaceX Starship Explosion During Test Linked to Pressurized Tank Failure in Nosecone, Says Company

As per a statement issued by SpaceX, the explosion was caused by “a sudden energetic event” during preparations for a static fire involving the Super Heavy booster. Initial analysis suggests a pressurised tank, known as a COPV (Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessel) in the rocket's nosecone, may have failed, though a full investigation is underway. Officials clarified that there were “no commonalities” between the COPVs on Starship and those used in the Falcon series. Fires broke out following the explosion but were quickly contained as the area had been cleared of personnel.

Starship, the rocket that is 403 feet tall, is billed as the most powerful large launch vehicle built. Intended to lift up to 150 metric tonnes and return to Earth, the Starship is a central part of Elon Musk's dream of building a human settlement on Mars. Musk downplayed the explosion, referring to it as a “scratch” in an official statement. The vehicle was preparing for what would have been its 10th test flight.

The latest failure is the latest in a series of high-profile setbacks for Starship, including a prototype that literally blew up over the Indian Ocean in May. On that mission, the rocket launched as planned, but its booster did not accomplish a planned splashdown. Previous tries also saw the upper stage breaking apart during mid-flight. Notably, despite its own trials and tribulations, SpaceX doubled down on its frenetic development tempo of “test aggressively and iterate quickly”.

In recent days, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a plan by the company to conduct up to 25 launches a year of such craft, turning aside environmental concerns cited by conservation groups. NASA, which uses another SpaceX project, the Dragon, to ferry astronauts to orbit, also continues to support Starship as another deep-space transportation system down the line, so the long-term plan appears to remain on track.