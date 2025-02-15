Technology News
Genetic Mutations May Directly Influence Epigenetic Clocks and Aging

Research reveals that DNA mutations may influence epigenetic clocks, raising new questions about the aging process.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 February 2025 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Highlights
  • DNA mutations may directly impact epigenetic aging markers
  • Study finds a ripple effect of methylation changes across the genome
  • Findings could reshape longevity research and anti-aging strategies
Scientists have identified a potential link between genetic mutations and epigenetic clocks, shedding new light on the mechanisms behind biological aging. This discovery could reshape how aging is understood and measured. The study explores how DNA mutations accumulating over time may directly influence epigenetic changes, which are often used to estimate biological age. Researchers have examined these connections in detail, aiming to determine whether these processes drive aging or merely reflect it. The findings suggest that a deeper relationship exists between these genetic alterations, which could have significant implications for longevity research.

Genetic and Epigenetic Changes in Aging

According to a study published in Nature Aging on January 13, a correlation has been observed between random genetic mutations and epigenetic modifications that contribute to biological aging. DNA mutations, which arise from cell replication errors, environmental factors, and the gradual decline of repair mechanisms, have long been associated with age-related diseases such as cancer and neurodegeneration. However, these mutations alone do not fully explain aging.

Epigenetic changes, which regulate gene activity without altering the DNA sequence, have been widely studied using "epigenetic clocks." These clocks track specific DNA markers to estimate biological age. The study suggests that mutations influence these markers, and in turn, epigenetic modifications may affect mutation patterns. This bidirectional relationship has raised new questions about whether epigenetic changes are merely symptoms of aging or active participants in the process.

Scientific Perspectives on the Findings

Dr. Steven Cummings, Executive Director of the San Francisco Coordinating Center at the University of California, San Francisco, stated to Live Science, that a strong correlation between DNA mutations and epigenetic markers was identified. According to him, the study indicates that mutations at specific DNA sites result in distinct epigenetic changes, leading to cascading effects across the genome.
Professor Trey Ideker from the University of California, San Diego, added that a significant loss of DNA methylation was observed at mutated sites, while surrounding areas exhibited increased methylation. This ripple effect extended thousands of base pairs beyond the original mutation, though the precise mechanism remains unclear. He emphasized the need for further research to determine whether mutations trigger epigenetic shifts or vice versa.

Implications for Aging Research

The study's findings suggest that genetic and epigenetic changes might be influenced by an underlying process that remains unidentified. Dr. Cummings proposed that DNA mutations could be the primary drivers of aging, while epigenetic changes may reflect this process rather than cause it. If confirmed, this would present a significant challenge for anti-aging research, as reversing mutations is considerably more complex than modifying epigenetic markers.

Experts have pointed out that additional studies are required to validate these conclusions, particularly in non-cancerous tissues. The data used in the study were primarily derived from cancer patients, making it necessary to examine whether the same patterns exist in healthy individuals. Longitudinal studies tracking genetic and epigenetic changes over time could provide a clearer picture of their relationship to aging.

Further investigations may include laboratory experiments where specific mutations are induced in cells to observe subsequent epigenetic modifications. These insights could help refine the use of epigenetic clocks and lead to a more comprehensive understanding of aging at the molecular level.

