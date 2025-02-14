Technology News
English Edition

Meta to Allow Rival Ads Providers to List on Facebook Marketplace After EU Antitrust Fine

Meta said it tested the partner scheme in Germany, France and the United States with eBay last month.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 February 2025 18:23 IST
Meta to Allow Rival Ads Providers to List on Facebook Marketplace After EU Antitrust Fine

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dima Solomin

Meta said it tested the partner scheme in Germany, France and the US with eBay last month

Highlights
  • Last November the EC said Meta imposed unfair trading conditions on its
  • Mark Zuckerberg has said EU is targeting US firms
  • EU's Third party partners can list products on Facebook Marketplace
Advertisement

Meta Platforms will allow rival classified ads service providers to post listings of their ads on Facebook Marketplace, the company said on Thursday, three months after it was hit with a 797-million euro ($828 million or roughly Rs. 7,185 crore) EU antitrust fine for giving its own service an unfair advantage.

The European Commission in its decision in November said the US tech giant had imposed unfair trading conditions on its rivals and had also tied Facebook Marketplace to its social network Facebook in breach of EU antitrust rules.

Calling it the Facebook Marketplace Partner Progam, Meta said the scheme is a response to the EU competition watchdog even as it challenged the fine in court.

It echoed recent comments by Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, saying that the EU decision "serves as another example of the EU directly targeting US companies in a manner that is tantamount to a tariff regime".

Meta said it tested the partner scheme in Germany, France and the United States with eBay last month.

"This new program will mean that third-party partners (specifically, online classified ad service providers as defined in the European Commission's decision) will be able to list their consumer-to-consumer inventory on Facebook Marketplace," Meta said in a blogpost.

"That inventory will appear side by side with other third-party inventory and Facebook user listings."

The Commission said it was currently assessing whether Meta has fully complied with the November ruling.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: meta, facebook marketplace, eu, antitrust fine
Android 16 Beta 2 Rolls Out to Beta Testers With New Camera Features, Privacy Improvements
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Design Renders Leak Online Showing Rear Camera Bar

Related Stories

Meta to Allow Rival Ads Providers to List on Facebook Marketplace After EU Antitrust Fine
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Streaming Platform Is Now Official: All Details
  2. JioHotstar Subscription Plans: Price in India, Benefits, and More
  3. Tim Cook Teases Launch Event Next Week, Could Be iPhone SE 4
  4. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Might Arrive With These Camera Bar Designs
#Latest Stories
  1. Physicists Discover Singularities-Free Black Holes Using Pure Gravity
  2. Income Tax Bill 2025 Clarifies Virtual Digital Asset Definition, Includes NFTs: Key Details
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Charging Speed Revealed Ahead of March 11 Launch in India
  4. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has 'Significantly Outperformed' Expectations as Sales Near 2 Million Mark
  5. Tiny Plasma Jets on Sun Identified as Key Drivers of Solar Wind
  6. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Design Renders Leak Online Showing Rear Camera Bar
  7. Generations Aaj Kal on JioHotstar Brings Celebs and Parents Together for Heartfelt Talks
  8. Game of Greed on JioHotstar: Abhishek Malhan Hosts Intense Reality Show
  9. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning Feather-Shaped Iridescent Cloud on Mars
  10. Munawar Faruqui’s Hafta Vasooli Brings Satirical Newsroom Comedy, Now Streaming on JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »