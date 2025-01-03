Human remains from the period following Roman rule in Britain are being studied with a groundbreaking DNA analysis technique. Researchers aim to unravel mysteries surrounding the transition to Anglo-Saxon dominance and understand how populations interacted during this time. The method promises to reveal genetic changes spanning just a few hundred years, offering insights into migration patterns and intermingling among different communities in ancient Britain. These findings could challenge long-held historical views.

Twigstats Method Unveils Recent Genetic Shifts

According to the study, published in the journal Nature, the technique, known as Twigstats, analyses small genetic changes in human DNA. The research is being conducted by scientists at the Francis Crick Institute in collaboration with King's College London. As per a BBC report, the new method focuses on human remains from Britain and mainland Europe between 1 CE and 1,000 CE. This process identifies genetic shifts by isolating recent alterations, leaving earlier changes unexamined. By building detailed genetic "family trees," researchers can trace interactions and migration trends more precisely than before.

Revolutionary Insight into Ancient Interactions

Professor Peter Heather, historian at King's College London, told BBC the research was "revolutionary," highlighting its potential to clarify the nature of relations between new arrivals and native populations. He questioned whether these interactions involved conflict, cooperation, or assimilation into ruling elites.

Broader European Implications

The DNA analysis has already been tested on remains from Viking-era Scandinavia, aligning with some historical accounts while challenging others. These discoveries underscored the method's reliability and potential for rewriting historical narratives.

The project, involving over 1,000 ancient remains, extends beyond Britain to address larger European questions. Professor Heather emphasised its relevance to events such as the transition from Germanic to Slavic-speaking populations in Eastern Europe. Insights gained from ancient DNA are also expected to shed light on responses to historical challenges like pandemics, urbanisation and dietary changes.