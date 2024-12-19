Technology News
SWOT Satellite Reveals Key Insights on Ohio River Basin Lakes and Reservoirs

SWOT satellite data reveals changes in lakes, reservoirs and water levels across the Ohio River Basin.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2024 12:34 IST
SWOT Satellite Reveals Key Insights on Ohio River Basin Lakes and Reservoirs

Photo Credit: NASA

SWOT satellite data measured water levels in the Ohio River Basin from July 2023 to November 2024.

Highlights
  SWOT satellite monitors Ohio River Basin lakes & reservoirs with high p
  Water levels range from 1,600 feet to under 330 feet, showing key trend
  Data assists hydrologists in evaluating river discharge and water avail
Researchers have been provided with a detailed analysis of lakes and reservoirs in the Ohio River Basin through data collected by the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite. According to reports, the U.S.-European mission, a collaboration between NASA and CNES (Centre National d'Études Spatiales), has delivered critical insights into freshwater systems. Spanning an area comparable to France, the basin, which serves over 25 million residents, has been under close observation. The satellite has monitored global water heights across oceans, rivers, lakes, and reservoirs since early 2023, providing comprehensive coverage every 21 days. Its data, released earlier this year, includes water level measurements and spatial extent, offering an unparalleled understanding of water storage and movement.

Significance of High-Resolution Water Data

The information generated by SWOT is being used to calculate changes in water storage over time. As per a report by NASA, researchers can now evaluate river discharge with greater precision, enabling a clearer picture of how water moves through various stretches of rivers. Visual data for the Ohio River Basin, collected between July 2023 and November 2024, show water levels ranging from over 1,600 feet above sea level to under 330 feet, with variations marked in yellow and dark purple. These insights are expected to assist hydrologists in assessing local and watershed-wide water availability, the report further added.

Challenges in Freshwater Data Collection

Sources reveal that understanding water availability has traditionally been hindered by inconsistent data collection methods. While ground sensors and airborne surveys provide some coverage, their spatial and temporal limits necessitate additional data from satellites. However, these measurements often require integration with computer models, which have struggled to accurately represent regulated basins like the Ohio River Basin due to dam operations.

SWOT's unified approach to measuring water levels and extent is reportedly providing a broader perspective. Colin Gleason, hydrologist and member of the SWOT science team, has stated to various publications that this data facilitates better collaboration among water managers. Researchers are still navigating the extensive data, but the potential to revolutionise water management practices has been highlighted.

 

Comments

Further reading: SWOT satellite, Ohio River Basin, water management, NASA, CNES, freshwater analysis, hydrology, water levels, river discharge
