Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Samsung used the Exynos 2400e processor in last year's Galaxy S24 FE.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 17:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India in September 2024

Highlights
  • Exynos 2400e may remain as Samsung's first choice
  • Samsung tipped to use the Exynos 2400e on the Galaxy Z Flip FE
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch in Q4 2025
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to be in the works and is likely to go official in the second half of this year. Until now, rumours indicated that the new Fan Edition smartphone would use the same Exynos 2400e chipset as last year's Galaxy S24 FE. However, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 FE would bring a significant chipset upgrade over its predecessor. The new FE phone is likely to arrive as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Might Launch With a MediaTek Chipset

NoteBookCheck, citing unnamed sources, reports that Samsung might use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset in the Galaxy S25 FE. Samsung will reportedly consider the Exynos 2400e as a first choice for the Galaxy S25 FE, but the brand may turn to a MediaTek chipset as a fallback option if Samsung Foundry struggles to meet production demands for the Exynos chips.

The final decision is likely to shift depending on market dynamics. MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset appears superior to the Exynos 2400e on paper. The brand is likely to give preference to its in-house chipset to support Samsung Foundry's business and avoid the higher costs associated with the TSMC-produced Dimensity 9400.

Samsung used the Exynos 2400e processor in last year's Galaxy S24 FE. The company was earlier rumoured to skip the chipset upgrade entirely this year by using the same processor in the upcoming FE model. Besides the Galaxy S25 FE, the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip FE was also said to use the Exynos 2400e.

The Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to arrive by the end of Q3 2025 or at the start of the fourth quarter. It is likely to be a watered-down version of the original Galaxy S25, which uses a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. 

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE was launched in September 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs 8GB of RAM alongside up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Boat Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch With Up to 20 Days Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Meta Said to Consider Stablecoin Use for International Creator Payouts

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: The Royals, The Diplomat, Robinhood, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro RAM and Storage Options Revealed
  3. OnePlus 13s With Customisable 'Plus Key' Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Vivo 30 Series With Vivo S30 Pro Mini Variant to Launch Later This Month
  5. Vivo Y300 GT With 7,620mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging Launched
  6. This Is How Google Is Using AI to Combat Online Scams
  7. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Begins Trial of 5G Services in Delhi
  8. Apple Is Reportedly Working a Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Competitor
  9. Apple Is Reportedly Developing These Chips for Mac Models, AI Servers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Features, Accessories Leak Online Ahead of May 13 Launch
  2. Slack Adds Adobe Express, Perplexity and 23 New AI Apps to Its Marketplace
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  4. Boat Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch With Up to 20 Days Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Whoop MG With Medical Grade ECG Readings, Blood Pressure Insights Launched Alongside Refreshed Whoop 5.0
  6. Meta Said to Consider Stablecoin Use for International Creator Payouts
  7. Anthropic Introduces Web Search Capability in Its API, Offers Additional Controls for Enterprises
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Begins Trial of 5G Services in Delhi Ahead of Commercial Rollout
  9. Vivo 30 Pro Mini With 6.31-Inch Display to Launch Later This Month Alongside Vivo S30
  10. Samsung’s Display Panel for Foldable iPhone May Outshine Technology in Galaxy Z Fold Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »