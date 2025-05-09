Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to be in the works and is likely to go official in the second half of this year. Until now, rumours indicated that the new Fan Edition smartphone would use the same Exynos 2400e chipset as last year's Galaxy S24 FE. However, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 FE would bring a significant chipset upgrade over its predecessor. The new FE phone is likely to arrive as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Might Launch With a MediaTek Chipset

NoteBookCheck, citing unnamed sources, reports that Samsung might use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset in the Galaxy S25 FE. Samsung will reportedly consider the Exynos 2400e as a first choice for the Galaxy S25 FE, but the brand may turn to a MediaTek chipset as a fallback option if Samsung Foundry struggles to meet production demands for the Exynos chips.

The final decision is likely to shift depending on market dynamics. MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset appears superior to the Exynos 2400e on paper. The brand is likely to give preference to its in-house chipset to support Samsung Foundry's business and avoid the higher costs associated with the TSMC-produced Dimensity 9400.

Samsung used the Exynos 2400e processor in last year's Galaxy S24 FE. The company was earlier rumoured to skip the chipset upgrade entirely this year by using the same processor in the upcoming FE model. Besides the Galaxy S25 FE, the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip FE was also said to use the Exynos 2400e.

The Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to arrive by the end of Q3 2025 or at the start of the fourth quarter. It is likely to be a watered-down version of the original Galaxy S25, which uses a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE was launched in September 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs 8GB of RAM alongside up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 4,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.