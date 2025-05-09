Technology News
Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 7,600mAh Battery Launched

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 tablet sports an 8.8-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 May 2025 19:43 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

  • Lenovo Legion Y700 4th Gen uses Centre Cooling Architecture 2.0
  • The gaming focused tablet carries a 12,000mm² VC cooling system
  • The Lenovo Legion Y700 4th Gen packs a 7,600mAh battery
Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 was launched in China on Thursday. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The tablet, like its Legion series predecessors, is a gaming-focused device with an 8.8-inch 165Hz display. It comes with a large 12,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system for heat management. The latest Legion tablet packs a 7,600mAh battery, which is considerably larger than the 6,550mAh cell that the preceding Legion Y700 (2025) carries.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 Price, Availability

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 price in China starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB+256GB option, while the 16GB+512GB variant costs CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,900). It is offered in black and white colourways and is available for purchase in the country via the Lenovo China e-store.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 Features, Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 sports an 8.8-inch screen with a 3,040×1,904 pixels resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits brightness level, 12-bit colour depth and high DCI-P3 colour coverage. The display comes with TÜV Rheinland certifications for low flicker, low blue light and eye-protection.

Lenovo's latest Legion Y700 Gen 4 gaming tablet is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It is equipped with a 12,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. The company claims the tablet uses Centre Cooling Architecture 2.0, which helps maintain low device temperature during heavy usage.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 tablet packs a 7,600mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The tablet supports bypass charging technology as well, and it is expected to be a useful feature for gamers. It is 6.99mm thick and weighs 340g. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Resolution 3040x1904 pixels
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo V50 Elite Edition India Launch Date Leaked; Design Said to Differ From Vivo V50 Model
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
