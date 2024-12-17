Technology News
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Captured with Dust Layers by Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures InSight’s dust-covered panels in new image.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2024 22:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

NASA's InSight lander is seen in an image from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Oct. 23, 2024.

  • InSight Mars lander shows dust build-up on its panels.
  • Dust observations reveal wind patterns on Mars.
  • MRO continues to monitor Mars' surface changes.
NASA's retired InSight Mars lander was recently spotted by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) in an image taken on October 23, 2024, using its High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera. The image shows dust build-up on the lander's solar panels, which now match the reddish-brown colour of the Martian surface. Reports suggest this observation continues to provide insights into the movement of dust and wind patterns on Mars.

InSight's Mission and Retirement

The InSight lander, which touched down in November 2018, was central to detecting Marsquakes and studying the planet's crust, mantle, and core. NASA officially ended the mission in December 2022 after the lander stopped communicating due to excessive dust accumulation on its solar panels. Engineers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California continued to monitor the lander for any signs of reactivation, hoping Martian winds might clear its panels. However, as per reports, no signals have been received, and listening operations will conclude by the end of this year.

Tracking Dust Movement

The new HiRISE images were captured to monitor how dust and wind alter the Martian surface over time. Ingrid Daubar, a science team member at Brown University, told sources that the images of InSight's location offer crucial data on how dust accumulates and shifts. This information helps researchers understand the Martian dust cycle and wind dynamics, which are vital for future missions.

Surface Changes and Impact Studies

Dust movement not only impacts solar-powered missions but also helps scientists study surface ageing processes. Blast marks left by InSight's landing thrusters, once dark and prominent in 2018, have faded significantly, indicating dust deposition over time. This phenomenon also aids researchers in estimating the age of craters and surface features, as dust gradually erodes their visibility.

Ongoing Role of Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter continues to play a key role in observing Mars' surface changes. It monitors both active missions, such as the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers, and inactive ones, including Spirit, Opportunity, and the Phoenix lander. Managed by JPL for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, the orbiter's HiRISE camera remains a vital tool for long-term studies of the Martian environment.

 

Webb Telescope Confirms Planet-Forming Disks Last Longer in Early Universe

