Technology News
English Edition

Webb Telescope Confirms Planet-Forming Disks Last Longer in Early Universe

Webb Telescope confirms planet-forming disks persisted for millions of years in early universe environments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2024 21:00 IST
Webb Telescope Confirms Planet-Forming Disks Last Longer in Early Universe

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

James Webb's image of NGC 346 shows a star cluster with ten surveyed stars marked.

Highlights
  • Webb confirms disks lasted longer in early universe conditions
  • Planet formation found possible in low-metal environments
  • Findings reshape theories on planet-forming disk lifespans
Advertisement

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has verified a decades-old mystery regarding planet formation in the early universe. According to The Astrophysical Journal, findings indicate that planet-forming disks around stars endured far longer than previously theorised, even in environments with minimal heavy elements.

Reportedly, in 2003, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of massive planets around ancient stars. This was surprising as these stars lacked heavier elements like carbon and iron, essential for planet formation. The discovery raised questions about how such planets could form and grow so early in the universe's history.

Revisiting a Longstanding Puzzle

To explore this further, the Webb Telescope focused on NGC 346, a massive star cluster in the Small Magellanic Cloud. As one of the Milky Way's nearest neighbours, its chemical composition, dominated by hydrogen and helium, closely resembles conditions in the early universe. The cluster's stars, estimated to be between 20 to 30 million years old, were found to retain planet-forming disks far beyond the expected timeframes seen in our galaxy.

Findings Challenge Existing Models

Guido De Marchi, study lead from the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC), stated to ESA sources that they see that disks indeed surround these stars and are still in the process of gobbling material, even at the relatively old age of 20 or 30 million years. This finding challenges current models, which predict that planet-forming disks dissipate within a few million years. Elena Sabbi, co-investigator and chief scientist at NOIRLab's Gemini Observatory, explained in a statement that models suggested disks would not survive in environments with low metal content. Webb has now proven that planets in such conditions can form and evolve for longer periods.

Why Do Disks Persist Longer?

Two possible explanations have been proposed for the extended lifespans of these disks. The first suggests that radiation pressure, which typically disperses disks, is less effective in environments with minimal heavier elements. These elements are needed for radiation to interact with the surrounding gas efficiently.

The second explanation considers the initial size of gas clouds. Stars forming in low-metal environments might originate from larger clouds of gas, leading to bigger disks. Larger disks take significantly longer to disperse, providing more time for planet formation.

Implications for Planet Formation Theories

These observations provide new insights into planet formation in the early universe, indicating that planets may have had extended growth periods even under conditions once thought unfavourable. With Webb's unprecedented resolution, astronomers now have tangible evidence that planet-forming disks are far more resilient than previously understood, reshaping long-standing theories about planetary evolution.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, NGC 346, Early Universe, Planet Formation, Star Clusters, Small Magellanic Cloud, Astronomy Discoveries
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Government Has No Specific Timeline to Finalise Virtual Digital Assets Regulation: MoS Finance

Related Stories

Webb Telescope Confirms Planet-Forming Disks Last Longer in Early Universe
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Could Be Launched on This Date
  2. Honor Pad V9 With 11.5-Inch 2.8K LCD Screen, 10,100mAh Battery Launched
  3. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  4. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked
  5. You Can Now Use ChatGPT's Search Feature for Free
  6. Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  7. Realme P3 Ultra Could Launch in India Soon With up to 12GB of RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Captured with Dust Layers by Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
  2. Webb Telescope Confirms Planet-Forming Disks Last Longer in Early Universe
  3. Trump Nominates Jared Isaacman as Next NASA Administrator
  4. Poco M7 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Poco C75 5G: Price, Features
  5. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Upgraded With Live AI and Live Translation Features
  6. New Meta-Antenna Design Promises to Transform 6G Wireless Communication
  7. Oppo A5 Pro Launch Date Revealed; Gets SDPPI Certification Alongside Oppo Reno 13F
  8. YouTube Creators Get New Option to Allow Third-Party AI Firms to Train Models on Their Videos
  9. Gemini for Android Gets New Model Switcher Feature, Gemini 2.0 Flash Option
  10. Vishvasya Blockchain Stack Being Used to Verify Apps, Property Transactions: MoS IT 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »