Vivo 30 Pro Mini With 6.31-Inch Display to Launch Later This Month Alongside Vivo S30

Vivo S30 will sport a 6.67-inch flat display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/@Ouyang Weifeng

Vivo S30 series handsets will be equipped with 6,500mAh batteries each

Highlights
  • Vivo S30 Pro Mini will have the same screen size as the X200 Pro Mini
  • The Vivo S30 Pro Mini may support 100W wired charging
  • The phone could get a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
Vivo is gearing up to introduce the S30 series of smartphones in China. A senior company official has announced that the lineup will be unveiled at the end of the month. The lineup will include a base Vivo S30 and a Vivo S30 Pro Mini. The latter is confirmed to get a 6.31-inch display, similar to the screen size of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which was launched in China in October 2024. Meanwhile, leaks and reports have suggested other key specifications of the upcoming Vivo S30 Pro Mini.

Vivo S30 Series Launch: All We Know

Vivo's Product Vice President Ouyang Weifeng announced in a Weibo post that the Vivo S30 series will launch in China by the end of May. He confirmed that the lineup will include a base Vivo S30 and a Vivo S30 Pro Mini variant. The handsets will boast 6.31-inch and 6.67-inch flat screens, respectively, the official revealed. Both models will pack 6,500mAh batteries each, he added.

The post from the senior Vivo official is accompanied by an image that appears to show the display panels of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini and Vivo S30 side by side. Both phones are seen with flat screens, slim bezels, and centred hole-punch slots for the front camera. The power button and volume rocker on both handsets are placed on the right edge.

In another Weibo post, Weifeng compared the profile of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini to an iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Vivo phone is shown in a light blue shade and appears to be slimmer than the iPhone. It is seen with a slightly raised rear camera module.

vivo s30 pro mini profile vivo Ouyang Weifeng inline s30 pro mini

Vivo S30 Pro Mini (below) profile compared to iPhone 16 Pro Max
Photo Credit: Weibo/@Ouyang Weifeng

 

An earlier leak by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that the Vivo S30 Pro Mini will support wireless as well as 100W wired fast charging. In another post, the tipster claimed that the handset will likely get a "high-performance sub-flagship processor," and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera.

We can expect to learn more details about the Vivo S30 series, including its launch date, in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S30 series, Vivo S30, Vivo S30 Pro Mini, Vivo
