OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Raayan, Angry Young Men, Follow Kar Lo Yar and More

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has surpassed Laapataa Ladies and Crew to become the most-watched Indian movie on Netflix this year

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 August 2024 18:10 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Raayan, Angry Young Men, Follow Kar Lo Yar and More

Photo Credit: Vyjayanthi Movies

Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, as of august

Highlights
  • JioCinema's Original film Tikdam is out on August 23
  • Alien: Romulus is among the biggest Hollywood releases this week
  • New episodes for KBC Season 16 & Aapka Apna Zakir will be out on Saturday
This week brings a delightful treat for those who love and follow Indian cinema, with some of the biggest titles making their digital debut. The first one is Kalki 2898 AD, the most expensive Indian film to date. In this post-apocalyptic world, we meet bounty hunters, flying cars, fancy battleships, and more. The second is Dhanush's revenge saga, Raayan, in which we see him trying to avenge the murder of his loved ones.

Among the originals is a delicious docu-series called Angry Young Men on Prime Video. It takes us back to the 1970s when the powerful duo of Javed Akhtar and Javed Ali ruled the Hindi film industry. On the same platform, we also have an unscripted docu-series exploring the unseen side of controversial internet star Uorfi Javed.

On the international front, Apple TV's Pachinko Season 2 and Netflix's K-drama The Frog steal the limelight. While the former takes us back in history as it explores the four generations of an immigrant Korean family in Japan from 1915 onwards, the latter promises a bled of chills, suspense, and eeriness in a peaceful countryside motel.

Top OTT Releases This Week (August 19 to August 25)

With that, here are the top binge-worthy OTT releases of the week, which you can stream this long weekend! Don't forget to scroll below for the complete list of releases this week from major platforms.

Kalki 2898 AD

Release Date: August 22, 2024

Genre: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan

Kalki is set in the post-apocalyptic world of 2898 AD, where Yaskin, a tyrannical god-king, rules and runs a mysterious Project K. Meanwhile, humanity is awaiting the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar, Kalki, to restore order in this unjust world.

The prophesied child is destined to be protected by Ashwathama, the cursed immortal warrior who has been alive since the Mahabharata war. Kalki is the most expensive Indian film to date. It features high-octane battle sequences, speaking robots, flying cars, and more. As the first instalment in the planned Kalki cinematic universe trilogy, the film is still being shown in theatres across several regions.

Raayan

Release Date: August 23, 2024

Genre: Action, Drama

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Dhanush, S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saravanan

Raayan is the story of Kathavaraayan, a humble man whose life is turned upside down after his family is brutally killed. Fuelled by grief and anger, the vengeful man embarks on a dangerous journey to avenge their tragic murders.

As his plans unfold, Kathavaraayan finds himself in the dark underbelly of the criminal world, where he must confront formidable adversaries and make difficult choices that test his resolve and humanity. Directed by and starring Dhanush, this gripping film is a thrilling exploration of one man's quest for justice and redemption.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Release Date: August 23, 2024

Genre: Reality TV, Documentary, Unscripted

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Uorfi Javed

From a controversial blade outfit to one made entirely of wires, social media personality Uorfi Javed has long been a headliner for her bold and quirky fashion choices. In this nine-part unscripted docu-series, Javed attempts to tweak her public image with the help of a talent agency. As the internet celebrity pours out her heart, a piping hot slice of Javed's daily life, personal struggles, internal monologues, personal struggles, career milestones, complex family dynamics and more are served.

Angry Young Men

Release Date: August 20, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Arjun Panchal, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar

Angry Young Men is a heartwarming ode to Javed-Ali, the iconic screenwriting duo who changed the face of Hindi cinema in the 1970s with their rich writing and bold voices. The duo penned down around 24 films, including blockbusters like Sholay, Zanjeer, and Deewaar.

The three part-docuseries explores their extraordinary collaboration and the eventual split-up through archival records, unseen footage, as well as candid interviews with their families, friends, and Bollywood veterans such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Yash, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Arbaaz Khan, Honey Irani, Helen and Shabana Azmi. The series also captures Akhtar and Ali's nostalgia as they give a first-hand account of their fascinating journey.

Pachinko Season 2

Release Date: August 23, 2024

Genre: History, Drama

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Cast: Lee Min-ho, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, Youn Yuh-jung, Choi Joon-Young, Steve Sang-Hyun Noh, Jung Eun-chae, Yoriko Haraguchi

Pachinko follows the story of four generations of an immigrant Korean family in Japan, starting from 1915 to 1989, and the various atrocities they face. This season, we are introduced to Sunja's pain in Osaka in 1945, during World War II, when protecting loved ones seemed impossible. Parallely, we witness the arc of Sunja's grandson Solomon in Tokyo in 1989, in which he is facing acute business challenges as a result of his past mistakes. The critically acclaimed series is the adaptation of the Korean-American author and journalist Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name.

The Frog

Release Date: August 23, 2024

Genre: Suspense, Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Yoon Kyesang, Go Min-si, Lee Jeong-eun, Kim Yoon-seok, Park Ji-hwan

Sang-jun runs a relaxing motel in a tranquil forest in the countryside, where he is content with the small yet fulfilling joys of a slow life. His seemingly perfect life comes to a scary halt when a mysterious guest decides to stay for the summer. As disturbing incidents become shockingly frequent and an investigation begins, more sinister conspiracies might unfold. Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, Ko Min Si, and Lee Jung Eun play prominent roles in the series.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

While the aforementioned films and movies are some of the biggest releases this week, they aren't the only ones. Here is a comprehensive list of new releases from major streaming platforms. You can also watch for upcoming releases on our Entertainment Hub.

Movie/Series Platform Language Genre OTT Release Date
CoComelon Lane Netflix English Kids August 19
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair Netflix English Documentary August 19
Terror Tuesday: Extreme Netflix Thai Horror, Thriller 20-Aug-24
Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry Netflix English Comedy 20-Aug-24
Grrr Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam Comedy, Drama 20-Aug-24
Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War Netflix English Documentary 21-Aug-24
The Accident Netflix Spanish Drama, Thriller 21-Aug-24
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE Netflix English Documentary, Music 21-Aug-24
Nice Girls Netflix French Mystery, Action 21-Aug-24
Back to 15 Netflix Portuguese Comedy, Drama 21-Aug-24
GG Precinct Netflix Mandarin Mystery, Action, Crime 22-Aug-24
Secret Lives of Orangutans Netflix English Documentary, Nature 22-Aug-24
That '90s Show Season 3 Netflix English Drama 22-Aug-24
Mermaid Magic Netflix English Fantasy, Kids 22-Aug-24
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie Netflix Japanese Animation, Romance 22-Aug-24
In the Land of Saints and Sinners Lionsgate Play English Action, Crime, Thriller 23-Aug-24
Drive- Away Dolls JioCinema English Action, Comdey, Thriller 23-Aug-24
Tikdam JioCinema Hindi Drama 23-Aug-24
The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat Disney+ Hotstar English Comedy, Drama 23-Aug-24
Incoming Netflix English Comedy 23-Aug-24
Faterh Stu Netflix English Drama 23-Aug-24
  • Release Date 23 August 2024
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Yoon Kyesang, Go Min-si, Lee Jeong-eun, Kim Yoon-seok, Park Ji-hwan
  • Director
    Mo Wan-il
  • Release Date 20 August 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Arjun Panchal, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar
  • Director
    Namrata Rao
  • Producer
    Angad Dev Singh
  • Release Date 27 June 2024
  • Language Telugu, Hindi
  • Genre Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan
  • Director
    Nag Ashwin
  • Producer
    C. Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt
  • Release Date 23 August 2024
  • Genre Reality, Talk Show
  • Cast
    Uorfi Javed
  • Director
    Sandeep Kukreja
  • Producer
    Fazila Allana, Kamna Nirula Menezes
  • Release Date 23 August 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Choi Joon-Young
  • Director
    Leanne Welham
  • Producer
    Leanne Welham
  • Release Date 26 July 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Dhanush, S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saravanan
  • Director
    Dhanush
  • Producer
    Kalanithi Maran
OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Raayan, Angry Young Men, Follow Kar Lo Yar and More
