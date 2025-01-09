Technology News
Santa Ana Winds Fuel LA Wildfires, 13,000 Acres Burned and Thousands Evacuated

Strong Santa Ana winds fuel LA wildfires, forcing evacuations and grounding firefighting planes

Updated: 9 January 2025 22:43 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/CharlVera

Raging wildfires in Los Angeles County have scorched over 13,000 acres

Raging wildfires in Los Angeles County have scorched over 13,000 acres, forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate as powerful Santa Ana winds continue to fuel the blazes. Four fires—the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, a blaze in Sylmar and another in the Sepulveda Basin—have collectively caused widespread destruction. Over 1,000 structures have been damaged and two fatalities have been confirmed as firefighting efforts are challenged by dry weather and hurricane-force winds reaching speeds of 99 mph.

Santa Ana Winds Amplifying Fire Threats

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the wildfires have been intensified by the Santa Ana winds, which are characterised by dry and warm air moving from the Great Basin towards the California coast. These winds descend over mountain ranges, increasing in speed and losing moisture, creating conditions that rapidly spread flames. Reports indicate that some areas have recorded wind speeds of up to 100 mph in mountain passes, complicating containment efforts and grounding firefighting aircraft overnight.

Hydrant Issues and Evacuations Reported

The Los Angeles Times has reported water supply problems, with several fire hydrants in Pacific Palisades running dry. This issue has further hindered firefighting operations as crews battle to control the Eaton Fire, which has consumed 10,600 acres near Altadena and Pasadena. Meanwhile, the Palisades Fire has burned through 2,900 acres. Evacuations remain in place as residents are warned to avoid affected areas.

Winds Expected to Subside

Forecasts from the NWS predict a decrease in wind activity by Wednesday afternoon as an ocean breeze is expected to bring relief. Efforts to contain the flames are anticipated to accelerate once conditions improve. Officials continue to monitor additional fires, including one in Riverside that has been partially contained and another reported in Ventura.

 

