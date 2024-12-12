New research has indicated a strong connection between warm, sunny days on Mars and the occurrence of dust storms, with nearly 78 percent of storms preceded by increased solar heating, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union in Washington, D.C. The study, led by Heshani Pieris and Paul Hayne of the University of Colorado, Boulder, analysed data from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, revealing patterns that could help predict these atmospheric phenomena.

Insights into Dust Storm Patterns

The researchers investigated data spanning eight Martian years—approximately 15 Earth years—collected by the Mars Climate Sounder instrument. Observations focused on two types of dust storms, categorised as "A" and "C" storms, which primarily originate in the planet's northern hemisphere and travel through Acidalia Planitia and Utopia Planitia. The study found a direct correlation between prolonged surface heating and the emergence of these storms.

In a statement, Pieris highlighted the significant impact dust storms have on Mars missions, noting their tendency to coat solar panels with fine particles, which can disrupt operations. This was exemplified by NASA's Opportunity rover, which was rendered inoperable during a global dust storm.

Potential for Forecasting Dust Storms

Pieris and Hayne's research suggests the possibility of predicting Martian dust storms based on patterns of surface heating. An algorithm developed during the study has shown a 64% confidence level in forecasting "A" and "C" storms, offering a potential tool for managing the risks posed to future crewed missions.

While the study marks progress, as per reports, Hayne pointed out that fundamental questions about dust storm formation remain unanswered, including the factors that allow localised storms to grow into global events. Data from NASA's deactivated Mars Global Surveyor supports the findings, showing that imbalances in solar energy absorption during warmer periods can fuel storm activity.