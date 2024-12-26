Technology News
English Edition

First Perentie Lizards Hatched at Los Angeles Zoo: A Major Breeding Milestone

Perentie lizards, hatched at the LA Zoo for the first time, mark a significant breeding milestone

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2024 22:19 IST
First Perentie Lizards Hatched at Los Angeles Zoo: A Major Breeding Milestone

Photo Credit: Byron Wusstig/Los Angeles Zoo

For the first time in the facility's history, Perentie lizards were successfully bred and hatched

Highlights
  • LA Zoo's first-ever breeding success with perentie lizards
  • Native to Australia, perentie lizards exceed 8 feet in length
  • Hatchlings are thriving under expert care in controlled environment
Advertisement

Two perentie lizards, among the largest species of lizards globally, have hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo, marking the first time this species has been bred there. Native to Australia, these carnivorous reptiles are known for their impressive size, often exceeding 8 feet in length and weighing over 40 pounds. The zoo, which is one of the few facilities outside Australia to successfully breed them, is now home to the newly hatched pair, who are being carefully monitored in a controlled environment.

First Breeding Success Highlighted by Experts

According to reports from usnews.com, the perentie lizards were bred and hatched for the first time in the facility's history. Byron Wusstig, curator at the Los Angeles Zoo, shared with the Associated Press that achieving this milestone is a significant accomplishment for the team. These lizards, classified as Varanus giganteus, are rarely seen in zoos outside their native Australia, despite not being endangered.

Special Care for Hatchlings in Early Stages

Reports confirm that the hatchlings are thriving under close observation by the zoo's staff. They are being kept off-exhibit in a specially managed setting to ensure their health during these crucial initial months. The lizards will eventually join the Australia section of the zoo, near the Komodo dragon habitat, where the father is currently on display.

Remarkable Features of Perentie Lizards

This species is characterised by its distinct brown skin adorned with cream or yellow markings. Their diet, as stated in reports, includes turtle eggs, insects, birds, small mammals, marsupials, and other reptiles, all of which are consumed whole. As per zoo officials, this breeding success highlights the capabilities of the institution in conserving and caring for unique species, contributing to the understanding of their behaviour and needs in captivity.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Perentie lizards, Los Angeles Zoo, breeding success, Australia, reptile care
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nvidia Executive Claims AI-Powered Robots in the Future Will Be Trained on Simulation, Share a Hive Mind
Study Reveals Genetic and Linguistic Roots of Indo-European Populations
First Perentie Lizards Hatched at Los Angeles Zoo: A Major Breeding Milestone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Confirmed to Launch in January
  2. Oppo Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 May Launch Earlier Than Expected
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Poco F7 Key Specifications Surface Online
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and More
  5. New Lava Phone With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera to Launch Soon in India
  6. Asus to Unveil New Zenbook at CES 2025; to Be 'World's Lightest' Copilot+ PC
  7. You Can Now Apply New AR Effects and Scan Documents on WhatsApp for iOS
  8. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Arrives on Netflix
  9. Oppo Find X8 Mini Could Launch Alongside Find X8 Ultra
#Latest Stories
  1. Gold-Sulfur Complex Found to Play Crucial Role in Gold Deposit Formation
  2. First Perentie Lizards Hatched at Los Angeles Zoo: A Major Breeding Milestone
  3. Study Reveals Genetic and Linguistic Roots of Indo-European Populations
  4. Australopithecus Afarensis' Limited Running Speed Unveiled in 3D Simulation Study
  5. Thunderstorms May Skew Ultra-High-Energy Gamma Ray Measurements, Experts Warn
  6. Sub Inspector Yugandhar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Rathnam Hindi Dub Now Available on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller
  9. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Arrives on Netflix
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Camera Features Leaked Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »