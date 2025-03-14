Water May Have Formed in the Universe 100 Million Years After Big Bang

Water molecules may have emerged in the universe much earlier than previously estimated, suggesting that the conditions necessary for life existed billions of years before scientists expected. New findings indicate that water could have formed as early as 100 to 200 million years after the Big Bang, challenging previous theories on the timeline of planetary and biological evolution. If confirmed, this discovery could significantly reshape the understanding of when and where life could have originated in the cosmos.

Study Suggests Water Existed Soon After the Big Bang

According to a study published in Nature Astronomy, early supernovas played a critical role in the creation of water. The universe initially consisted of basic elements such as hydrogen, helium, and lithium. Oxygen, a necessary component for water, was produced in the first-generation stars, which later exploded in supernova events. The study examined Population III supernovas, the earliest known stellar explosions, to determine how and when water first appeared in space.

Supernova Explosions May Have Contributed to Water Formation

As reported, the research team, led by Daniel Whalen, an astrophysicist at the University of Portsmouth, analysed models of two types of supernovas: core-collapse supernovas and pair-instability supernovas. Both types generated dense gas clouds where water molecules may have formed. In a statement to Live Science, Whalen explained that oxygen, created within these supernovae, combined with hydrogen to produce water, laying the foundation for essential elements needed for life.

Potential Impact on Understanding of Early Galaxies

The study suggests that even though the amount of water in these gas clouds was limited, it was concentrated in areas where stars and planets were likely to form. This implies that galaxies emerging from these regions may have contained water from their inception. If confirmed through further observations, including those from the James Webb Space Telescope, these findings could alter the existing understanding of when the conditions for life first became possible in the universe.