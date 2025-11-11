Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Planets Could Create Their Own Water While Forming, Expanding Possibilities for Habitable Worlds

Planets Could Create Their Own Water While Forming, Expanding Possibilities for Habitable Worlds

New experiments show planets can form water naturally, increasing habitability potential.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 November 2025 22:30 IST
Planets Could Create Their Own Water While Forming, Expanding Possibilities for Habitable Worlds

Photo Credit: University of Copenhagen/Lars Buchhave

Lab simulations reveal water can form during planet formation, not just via comets.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Planets can naturally produce water during formation
  • Hydrogen and molten rock interaction forms water without comets
  • Sub-Neptunes provide ideal analogues for testing water formation
Advertisement

Water may not only arrive on planets on comets and asteroids but also occur naturally as worlds come of age, a new study suggests. In laboratory experiments that mimic the conditions of early planets, scientists brought together the intense heat and pressure where molten rock meets hydrogen gas. Those tests showed that liquid water could be created inside planets as they formed, providing new understanding about how Earth and other planets might come to possess life-supporting water. The results could revolutionise our understanding of the potential for habitable environments throughout the cosmos.

Planets Can Produce Their Own Water During Formation, Boosting Potential for Habitable Worlds

According to a report published in Nature on October 30, researchers led by Anat Shahar at the Carnegie Institution for Science compressed molten, iron-rich rock in a diamond anvil cell to nearly 600,000 times Earth's atmospheric pressure and heated it to more than 7,200°F. The experiments showed hydrogen reacts with iron oxides in molten rock, generating substantial water, without requiring delivery from comets or asteroids. This is in line with a theory that water should form naturally during planet formation.

The researchers concentrated on sub-Neptune analogues -- planets that are between Earth's and Neptune's size, which are the most abundant type in our galaxy. Those rocky, hydrogen-rich planets are useful to study early water formation — and could increase the number of potentially habitable worlds beyond our solar system.

Planetary formation, Shahar explains, naturally creates water, and by extension exoplanets that are rich in the substance may be even more common – and habitable – than previously thought. In the future, studies will be conducted of water's interaction with planetary materials to help astronomers characterise distant worlds with oceans, atmospheres, and possible life.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Planet Formation, water origin, sub-Neptunes, Exoplanets, habitability, Planetary Science, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Model Now Supports Files in API
How to Use Xbox Cloud Gaming on Mobiles, Laptops, Smart TVs, and More: A Step-by-Step Guide

Related Stories

Planets Could Create Their Own Water While Forming, Expanding Possibilities for Habitable Worlds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Here's How You Can Start Playing
  2. Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon, Details Leak Online
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Lineup Could be Powered by This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of Launch
  5. YouTube's New 'Ask' Button Uses Gemini to Get Instant Video Answers
  6. Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-Inch QLED TV Debuts: Price in India
  7. GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero, Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Launched in India at This Price
  8. Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 70,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Planets Could Create Their Own Water While Forming, Expanding Possibilities for Habitable Worlds
  2. Panda Plan OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know About Jackie Chan's Heartwarming Action Comedy
  3. The Bengal Files OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  4. The Night Manager Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tom Hiddleston Starrer Series Online?
  5. Kamaro 2 Now Available on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Sequel of Kamarottu Checkpost
  6. Marines Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About This Captivating Military Docuseries
  7. Rowan Atkinson Returns with Chaotic Fun in Netflix’s Man vs Baby: When to Watch Online?
  8. Jurassic Park: Rebirth OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Sony Announces State of Play Japan Broadcast for This Week: What to Expect
  10. GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero Launched in India With Up to 8K Video Recording, Along With Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »