Asus TUF Gaming F16 With Intel Core 5 210H Processor, 16-Inch Display Launched in India

Asus TUF Gaming F16 is backed by a 56Wh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 17:04 IST
Asus TUF Gaming F16 With Intel Core 5 210H Processor, 16-Inch Display Launched in India

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus TUF Gaming F16 carries 16GB of onboard RAM and 512GB of storage

Highlights
  • Asus TUF Gaming F16 ships with Windows 11 Home
  • Asus is providing three-month free Xbox Game Pass for PC with laptop
  • It boasts a 720 pixel HD camera
Asus TUF Gaming F16 has been launched in India on Wednesday. The new gaming focused laptop is equipped with the Intel Core 5 210H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU. The laptop features a 16-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 16GB of onboard RAM and 512GB of M.2 storage. The Asus TUF Gaming F16 boasts military-grade durability and houses a 56Wh battery.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 Price in India

The Asus TUF Gaming F16 (FX607VBR) carries a price tag of Rs. 80,990 in India. It is offered in a single Mecha Grey colourway and is up for sale through Asus Exclusive stores, Asus eShop, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will be available through other retail outlets including Reliance, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 Specifications

The Asus TUF Gaming F16 ships with Windows 11 Home and features 16-inch full-HD+ (1,200x1,920 pixels) antiglare IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits peak brightness and 3ms response time. It runs on an octa-core Intel Core 5 210H processor alongside the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A laptop GPU. This CPU has 12 threads and a clock speed of 4.8GHz. The new laptop packs 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The RAM is expandable up to 32GB, while the storage can be expanded up to 4TB.

Asus is providing three-month free Xbox Game Pass for PC with the Asus TUF Gaming F16. It features AI-based noise-cancelling technology for filtering out background noise. It has Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res certification for headphones. The laptop has US military grad (MIL-STD 810H) certification and is claimed to withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, and mechanical shocks.

Connectivity options on the Asus TUF Gaming F16 include Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6. The laptop includes a Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with 1-Zone RGB lighting. Ports on the laptop include a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port for DisplayPort, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 FRL port, an RJ45 LAN port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It boasts a 720 pixel HD camera.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 is backed by a 56Wh lithium-ion battery. The laptop comes with a 150W AC adapter that is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It measures 354 x 251 x 22.1mm and weighs 2.20 kilograms.

