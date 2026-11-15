After Diwali, air pollution has risen to a serious concern in many Indian cities. Indoor air pollution and winter make it a good time to get an air purifier for your bedroom. Different local and international brands are selling models across different price ranges. Premium models offer advanced features, while some affordable models under Rs. 15,000 offer all features like HEPA filtration, real-time air quality monitoring, and connectivity.

Here we have listed out the best air purifiers available in India under Rs. 15,000. Before making the purchase, you should check metrics such as Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR). A higher CADR generally means faster air cleaning. Buyers should also consider the room size, operating noise, and replacement filter costs.

Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite

The Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite is a solid option for collecting fine airborne particles, including dust and pollen, in your bedroom. This model offers a particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of up to 360 m3/h and is designed for rooms measuring up to 462 sq. ft. It has a three-layer filtration system comprising a primary filter, a high-efficiency filter, and an activated carbon filter. Xiaomi claims that the filtration system can capture up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns. It boasts an LED panel and offers sleep mode with noise levels starting at 33.4dB. It can be connected through the Xiaomi Home app. Users can operate it through voice controls.

The Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite is available in India at Rs. 10,990 through Amazon and the Xiaomi India website

Honeywell Air Touch V5 Air Purifier

Shoppers with a budget of Rs. 15,000 can also consider the Honeywell Air Touch V5. This model comes with a four-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. The filtration system is advertised to remove up to 99.99 percent of PM2.5 particles and gases. It offers a CADR of 380 m3/h and is designed to cover rooms measuring up to 589 sq. ft. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi and app-based controls. It boasts an LED indicator that displays real-time air quality information. It is compatible with Amazon Alexa.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 costs Rs. 11,499.

Honeywell Air Touch V5

Photo Credit: Amazon

Qubo Q500 Smart Air Purifier

The Qubo Q500 Smart is another option for buyers looking for an air purifier under Rs. 15,000. It has a CADR of 380 m3/h and is designed for rooms measuring up to 500 sq. ft. This model has a five-stage filtration system featuring a True HEPA H13 filter and an activated carbon layer. The company states that the filtration unit can remove up to 99.99 percent of airborne pollutants. The air purifier has a numerical PM2.5 indicator and colour-coded status rings. Users can choose between Auto, Manual, Sleep, and QSensAI modes. The purifier has Wi-Fi connectivity. It can be controlled through the Qubo app and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Qubo Q500 Smart Air Purifier is priced at Rs. 11,990. It is available on Amazon.

Coway Airmega 100 Air Purifier

The Coway Airmega 100 is another compact model suitable for bedroom use. It features a HEPA-based filtration system to capture airborne particles. It also features a PM2.5 sensor that monitors indoor air quality. The company states that the air purifier offers up to 19.8dB noise level. The device has a rated power consumption of 25W and uses push-button and touch-based controls. It is claimed to filter particles as small as 0.01 microns.

The Coway Airmega 100 costs Rs. 11,999.

Coway Airmega 100 Air Purifier

Photo Credit: Amazon

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier

Philips AC0920 is the last option in our list. It is designed for bedrooms and small spaces up to 320 sq. ft. It delivers a CADR of 250 m3/h. It utilises a two-layer NanoProtect HEPA filtration system, which is advertised to capture 99.97 percent of tiny particles down to 0.003 microns. It is integrated with AeraSense technology for real-time air quality monitoring. It has a digital display; the unit runs on an energy-efficient 21W motor. It offers 20.5dB in sleep mode.

The Philips AC0920 is priced at Rs. 9,499. It is available for purchase on Amazon