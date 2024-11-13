Apple is reportedly working on a new product designed to function as a wall-mounted display, according to a Bloomberg report that cites sources familiar with the company's plans. The display is expected to offer smart home device controls, along with support for voice commands using Siri and Apple Intelligence. Apple's next product will reportedly offer support for making and receiving video calls. The product has reportedly been in development for three years and is expected to debut in the coming months.

Apple's Wall-Mounted Display Might Not Support Third-Party Apps

According to the report, Apple's first smart home device powered by Apple Intelligence will comprise a 6-inch display that appears to resemble two iPhone units placed next to each other. It will reportedly be equipped with a camera and built-in speakers that enable support for video calls, and it can be used with optional bases that are equipped with speakers.

Apple is also developing a new operating system for the new wall-mounted display that is codenamed "Pebble", according to Bloomberg. It will reportedly feature a customisable home screen that shows icons for various apps, while widgets will provide information at a glance.

The first-generation smart home device, codenamed J490, is expected to feature support for the company's applications such as Apple News, Apple Music, FaceTime, and Safari, but it is unlikely to include an App Store, as per the report.

While the wall-mounted display is expected to operate independently, it will reportedly require an iPhone to be set up. There's no word on the hardware powering the device, but we can expect to offer performance on par with Apple's A17 Pro chip or an M1 chip, along with 8GB of RAM.

Apple has spent over three years on developing the new wall-mounted display and the company plans to launch the device in March 2025, according to the report. It could be available in black and silver colourways.

Meanwhile, another advanced smart home device that is equipped with a robotic arm that can move a display is reportedly in development. It is unclear when Apple plans to launch this device, but it could be priced as high as $1,000 (roughly Rs. 84,400). Meanwhile, the wall-mounted display is expected to have a much lower price tag, according to the report.