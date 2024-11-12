Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned Due to Technical Challenges, Tipster Claims

iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned Due to Technical Challenges, Tipster Claims

A tipster claims Apple is facing issues with reducing the thickness of a key component on the purported iPhone 17 Air.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 November 2024 12:04 IST
iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned Due to Technical Challenges, Tipster Claims

iPhone 17 Air is tipped to arrive as a "slim" smartphone

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly working on a slim iPhone 17 Air model for 2025
  • The iPhone 17 Air might not arrive as the thinnest smartphone from Apple
  • The company is said to be facing issues related to battery thickness
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly planning to release a new iPhone 17 Air model in 2025, which is expected replace the 'Plus' model in the company's lineup. Instead of a larger version of the standard iPhone 17 model, Apple is said to be working on a slimmer 'Air' model, with a slimmer form factor. While the iPhone 17 Air was previously rumoured to be Apple's slimmest iPhone to date, a new rumour from South Korea suggests that the company is facing issues with reducing the thickness of the device.

Apple Faces Challenges in Reducing Thickness of iPhone 17 Air

According to details shared in a post on Naver (in Korean) by user @yeux1122, Apple is facing technical difficulties with reducing the thickness of the purported handset. The company was reportedly developing a new battery technology that would rely on a thinner internal substrate, but had to make technical compromises due to multiple reasons.

Apple has faced challenges with the cost of the new components for the slimmer battery, as well as ensuring consistency during manufacturing, according to the tipster. As a result, the company is reportedly relying on its existing battery technology used on the iPhone 16, which means the battery on next year's model could be at least 6mm thick.

If the latest rumour is true, then Apple's replacement for the iPhone 16 Plus is unlikely to arrive as the thinnest phone from the company, Currently, the slimmest phone released by the company was the iPhone 6 (6.9mm), while the thinnest tablet from Apple is the iPad Pro (2024), which is 5.1mm.

However, it's worth noting that there are several months until Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, which means that the company might have some time to find a solution for the battery thickness. The company could also push the release of the 'Air' until it figures out how to reduce the battery size. We can expect to learn more about Apple's plans in the coming months.

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 17, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Asus ROG Phone 9 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench ML With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 24GB RAM

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned Due to Technical Challenges, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned, Tipster Claims
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Officially Confirmed
  3. Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Android 15 Brings Support for True Adaptive Refresh Rate
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Asus ROG Phone 9 Spotted on Geekbench ML Ahead of November 19 Launch
  7. Vivo Y300Â May Launch in India by the End of This Month
  8. Gemini App Might Have Been Silently Launched for iPhone
  9. Google Rolls Out Quick Share App for ARM-Based Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned Due to Technical Challenges, Tipster Claims
  2. Asus ROG Phone 9 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench ML With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 24GB RAM
  3. Google's Quick Share App Now Available for Snapdragon X Elite, Other ARM Devices Running Windows 11
  4. iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Update for iPhone Rolling Out Now: Here's What’s New
  5. Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  6. A Very Royal Scandal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the British Historical Drama Series
  7. Bagheera OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Prashanth Neel’s Kannada Thriller
  8. Allu Arjun on Unstoppable OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Chimpanzees’ Task Performance Improves With Human Audience, Study Finds
  10. What is the Digital Assets Platform Being Discussed by the BRICS Group?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »