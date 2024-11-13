Technology News
iQOO Neo 10 Series Alleged Schematics Show Design, Tipped to Get 6.78-Inch Display

iQoo Neo 10 series tipped to feature a 6.78-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 November 2024 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO launched the Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro in December 2023 in China

  • iQOO Neo 10 series will be unveiled in China soon
  • The schematics show a hole-punch cutout on display
  • The leaked image suggests a dual rear camera module
iQOO Neo 10 series is confirmed to debut in China soon as a follow-up to last year's Neo 9 family. We have heard multiple rumours regarding the processor and fast charging capabilities of the iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro. A newly leaked schematics offer us a good look at their design. The leak also reveals the display details of the iQOO Neo 10 lineup. The standard iQOO Neo 10 is rumoured to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset under the hood.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station suggested display details and design of the iQOO Neo 10 series on Weibo. As per the post, the upcoming phones will feature a 6.78-inch display with a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The display is said to include slim, symmetrical bezels. For comparison, last year's iQOO Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro boast 6.78-inch AMOLED displays.

iqoo neo 10 dcs weibo iQOO Neo 10

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

 

The alleged schematic of the iQOO Neo 10 series showcases a dual rear camera unit. The primary and secondary sensors are arranged in separate small circular cutouts alongside an LED flash on the top left corner. Volume buttons and power buttons are seen arranged on the left spine. The camera island is said to have been slightly modified and has a textured decorative finish.

iQOO Neo 10 Series: What We Know So Far

iQOO's Neo Product Manager recently teased the arrival of the iQOO Neo 10 series in China, but the exact launch date is still under wraps.

As per previous leaks, the iQOO Neo 10 will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant could ship with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The phones are expected to feature 1.5K resolution screens and support 100W wired fast charging. The battery capacity of the upcoming phones is likely to be more than 6,000mAh.

 



