Technology News
English Edition

Apple Supplier Goertek to Be NPI Supplier for Two New Products Expected to Arrive in 2026: Ming-Chi Kuo

Goertek could be the sole supplier for Apple's foray into the smart home IP camera segment.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 November 2024 16:47 IST
Apple Supplier Goertek to Be NPI Supplier for Two New Products Expected to Arrive in 2026: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Antoni Shkraba

Apple is reportedly working on new health-related features for upcoming AirPods models

Highlights
  • Apple has reportedly tapped Goertek to produce two upcoming products
  • These two products are expected to be launched in 2026
  • Apple's relations with Goertek are said to have improved
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly working on two new products that are expected to launch in 2026, and the Cupertino company has tapped Goertek as its new product introduction (NPI) supplier. according to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone maker is expected to launch a new pair of AirPods in 2026, which will be equipped with new health management features, while the second product will be related to the smart home IP camera segment, according to the company.

Apple Picks Goertek to Produce New Products Arriving in 2026

In a post on Medium, Kuo states that Apple is planning to launch its first smart home IP camera device in 2026, which will offer wireless connectivity with Apple's other devices, as well as software integration with Siri and Apple Intelligence. According to supply chain analyst, the company is looking at a long-term goal of annual shipments of over 10 million, and has picked China-based Goertek to be the sole assembler for the product.

Apple's second product will be an upgraded version of the company's AirPods truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, Kuo claims. The analyst predicts that the company's upcoming AirPods will also focus on health-related features, and that these earphones will be assembled by Goertek 

Earlier this year, Apple announced that the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) would be updated with support for using the headset as a hearing aid — the company received approval from the US FDA in September.

In 2023, a patent related to a wireless audio product was spotted online, that suggested Apple was working on AirPods sensors that could measure brain electrical activity, while another report claimed that Apple was designing a new AirPods Pro model that could monitor body temperature using inbuilt sensors.

Citing supply chain reports, Kuo claims that Goertek's relationship has Apple has "normalised" in the second half of 2024, months after it lost many orders due to "supply compliance issues". Goertek is expected to be the sole supplier for the smart home IP camera, and the primary supplier for the next-generation AirPods.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Goertek, AirPods
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo Pad 3 Specifications Tipped; Said to Get 144Hz Display, Dimensity SoC, SuperVOOC Charging, More
Namechain: The Next Major Project from the Creators of Ethereum Name Service, Explained

Related Stories

Apple Supplier Goertek to Be NPI Supplier for Two New Products Expected to Arrive in 2026: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Reliance Jio, Disney+ Hotstar Merger
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Officially Confirmed
  3. Vivo Y18t Budget Smartphone Launched in India at This Price
  4. Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Brings Major Change to Video Playback on iPhone
  6. Jio's 5G Network Can Extend Battery Life by 40 Percent, Claims Official
  7. Gigabyte Debuts 27-Inch Gaming Monitor With 180Hz Refresh Rate: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Namechain: The Next Major Project from the Creators of Ethereum Name Service, Explained
  2. NASA and ISRO Join Forces for NISAR Satellite Launch in 2025 to Track Earth’s Changing Surface
  3. Vivo Y300 5G Confirmed to Launch in India; Rear Design Teased
  4. Apple Supplier Goertek to Be NPI Supplier for Two New Products Expected to Arrive in 2026: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Oppo Pad 3 Specifications Tipped; Said to Get 144Hz Display, Dimensity SoC, SuperVOOC Charging, More
  6. Gigabyte 27-Inch Gaming Monitor With QHD Resolution, 180Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  7. CERN's BASE-STEP Successfully Transports Protons, Paving Way for Antimatter Transport
  8. Baidu's New AI Text-to-Image Generator I-RAG and No-Code Platform Miaoda Reportedly Announced
  9. Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 1.5K Display, More
  10. Reliance Jio True 5G Network Extends Battery Life by Up to 40 Percent, Claims Official
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »