Apple is reportedly working on two new products that are expected to launch in 2026, and the Cupertino company has tapped Goertek as its new product introduction (NPI) supplier. according to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone maker is expected to launch a new pair of AirPods in 2026, which will be equipped with new health management features, while the second product will be related to the smart home IP camera segment, according to the company.

Apple Picks Goertek to Produce New Products Arriving in 2026

In a post on Medium, Kuo states that Apple is planning to launch its first smart home IP camera device in 2026, which will offer wireless connectivity with Apple's other devices, as well as software integration with Siri and Apple Intelligence. According to supply chain analyst, the company is looking at a long-term goal of annual shipments of over 10 million, and has picked China-based Goertek to be the sole assembler for the product.

Apple's second product will be an upgraded version of the company's AirPods truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, Kuo claims. The analyst predicts that the company's upcoming AirPods will also focus on health-related features, and that these earphones will be assembled by Goertek

Earlier this year, Apple announced that the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) would be updated with support for using the headset as a hearing aid — the company received approval from the US FDA in September.

In 2023, a patent related to a wireless audio product was spotted online, that suggested Apple was working on AirPods sensors that could measure brain electrical activity, while another report claimed that Apple was designing a new AirPods Pro model that could monitor body temperature using inbuilt sensors.

Citing supply chain reports, Kuo claims that Goertek's relationship has Apple has "normalised" in the second half of 2024, months after it lost many orders due to "supply compliance issues". Goertek is expected to be the sole supplier for the smart home IP camera, and the primary supplier for the next-generation AirPods.